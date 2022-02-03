news, federal-politics, Climate 200, climate change, Simon Holmes a Court, Zed Seselja

Canberrans have made more than 500 donations to the high-profile fundraising movement trying to catapult climate-focused independents into the Federal Parliament. Climate 200 has already built a war chest of close to $7 million for its campaign to help elect Zali Steggall-style figures into parliament, and has been in talks with the two high-profile candidates trying to pinch one of the ACT's two Senate seats. The emergence of former rugby star David Pocock and law expert Kim Rubenstein into the ACT Senate race has prompted the Canberra Liberals to launch their own fundraising drive, as they fight to protect Zed Seselja's upper house seat. Climate 200, helmed by green energy investor Simon Holmes à Court, believes expanding the crossbench with progressive independents is the best way to force future governments to adopt strong climate and integrity policies. But the Morrison government, including Senator Seselja, claim the group is a left-wing front group which is dedicated to dumping the Coalition from office. Climate 200 hopes to raise $15 million to $20 million in the lead-up to the federal election, which will be used to back the campaigns of up to 20 candidates. It has reportedly agreed to back former journalist Zoe Daniel's bid to oust Liberal Tim Wilson in the Melbourne seat of Goldstein and Dr Monique Ryan's campaign to oust Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in nearby Kooyong. The group had planned to focus primarily on lower house candidates, but the success of its fundraising efforts has seen it cast its net to Senate races. Mr Pocock and Professor Rubenstein have confirmed their campaigns have received small donations from the fundraising group. The Canberra Times understands Climate 200 will conduct polling in the ACT, most likely in February, before deciding which candidate to throw its full support behind. Figures supplied to The Canberra Times showed Canberrans had made almost 530 donations to the cause as of late January. More than 320 donations came from people in the inner-city seat of Canberra, the second highest of any electorate in the country behind Greens leader Adam Bandt's seat of Melbourne. Mr Holmes à Court said ACT residents had contributed almost 6 per cent of all donations made to Climate 200. He put the high level of interest down to a combination of the general interest among Canberrans in federal politics and their experience under a Labor-Greens government with strong climate policies at a territory level. Mr Holmes à Court also said a desire to see Senator Seselja dumped from parliament was motivating some local donors. "Zed is an odd choice to represent the ACT. You'd imagine that the the Liberal Party would put up a moderate to represent Canberra. Liberals in Canberra are much more likely to be moderate than hard-right, as Zed is," Mr Holmes à Court said. "I think that mismatch has generated quite a strong desire to see Zed replaced by someone who would represent the ACT much better." Senator Zed Seselja told The Canberra Times that the "billionaire-backed" Climate 200 group was "hardly a grassroots movement". MORE ACT SENATE RACE "Just as at previous elections, I don't underestimate the challenge of holding the ACT Senate seat against the forces of Labor, the unions, the Greens and Green 'independents'," he said. "So-called independents vying for the support of Climate 200 are simply a billionaire-backed front for the Green Left. "The group is clearly dedicated to delivering a Labor-Green government and only ever backs candidates of the left. "Canberrans aren't naive, they're very aware that these candidates are simply a front for the Greens and Labor, just as we've seen with extreme-Green candidates who have targeted Liberal seats across the country in previous elections." The Canberra Times understands the Canberra Liberals ran a grassroots fundraising drive over December and January, targeting supporters concerned about the emergence of progressive independents. The drive amassed some $50,000 in small donations, according to party sources.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/znhWFHRUTrpRC32tGqnZkk/4059dde2-d68d-43f9-a456-ea661310dde9.jpg/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg