Times Past: January 27, 1978

On this day in 1978 there were big plans for a "riviera-style waterfront boulevard" at the foreshores of Lake Burley Griffin in Yarralumla. The Director of Melbourne University's Centre for Environmental Studies, Professor George Seddon, had carried out an independent policy review for the National Development Commission, which noted that Walter Burley Griffin had himself proposed the idea of a boulevard for Yarralumla's Weston Park foreshores. In Professor Seddon's report he published a sketch of the appealing boulevard, depicting a Mediterranean fishing quay, jetties, apartment blocks and open-air cafes. The report said that Walter Burley Griffin did not intend a uniform ring of lake foreshores parkland. It said, "the open space around the lake would feel more positively open if some of it were closed." The proposed Yarralumla foreshore would be "a place for sitting, eating, drinking, watching, mixing." Seddon's report had further recommendations than the boulevard - he proposed the development of a Lower Molonglo Park, which would be accessible from Belconnen, with a cycling path and bike hiring facilities. The report also said resort "villages" and inexpensive accommodation should be built on the metropolitan outskirts and in Gudgenby Park. See https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14551978

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/770223ab-6827-409b-8824-e390cf0944d9.png/r29_137_301_291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg