There's still much to celebrate this Australia Day

For the third year in a row, Australians are celebrating Australia Day under the shadow of a national crisis. 2020 was the year of bushfires, red skies, hailstorms and floods. 2021 and 2022 have both been turned upside down by COVID-19. Masks, first to protect against smoke and then against catching and spreading the coronavirus, are now almost de rigueur at all large gatherings, including most of the events planned around the country for today. With hospitalisations and deaths from the virus still at alarmingly high levels, parents concerned about how children can return to school safely next week when there clearly aren't enough rapid antigen tests available, rising tensions between the superpowers over Ukraine and Taiwan, and a federal election looming, people have a lot on their minds right now. As a result, much of the usual introspection on our place in the world, the meaning of our national day, and whether or not its date should be changed out of respect for the feelings of Indigenous Australians, has been overshadowed by more immediate concerns. That doesn't mean these are not important questions all worthy of serious debate, however. One step in the right direction is the recent acquisition of the copyright to the iconic Aboriginal flag by the Commonwealth. This, in the words of the Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt, means it "now belongs to everyone, and no one can take it away". We remain, by any standard, the lucky country. While many are doing it tough right now, you don't have to look very far to see countries, indeed entire continents, far worse off than our own. This time a year ago, while nobody knew that Delta or Omicron was on the way, no Australian had been vaccinated, and few truly effective coronavirus treatments were available. Today the situation is very different. We have, despite the slow start now rebranded in the popular lexicon as "the vaccine strollout", one of the highest rates of inoculation against the virus in the world. New vaccines and treatments are being approved on an almost weekly basis and, despite the surge in cases of the Omicron and the Delta variants, Australia's rates of serious illness and death remain among the lowest on the planet. That is because of people's willingness to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their families and their community. This, despite the inordinate amount of publicity given to a small and outspoken number of anti-vaxxers, speaks volumes about who we are as a nation. Australians are caring and compassionate people who, time and time again, have demonstrated a willingness to pull together in times of crisis, and to make sacrifices for the greater good. We saw that during the "Black Summer" of 2019 and 2020, and we are still seeing it now. Australians have given up so much for so long with border closures, lockdowns, mask mandates and the like that "normal" now seems almost a lifetime ago. While it is not surprising there are differences of opinion between federal, state and territory governments over how this ongoing emergency - which has now lasted twice as long as the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago - should be managed, authorities have generally been able to bring the public along with them on what has been a very rough ride. Our strong sense of social cohesion is our greatest national asset. It is also our most defining characteristic. While it is timely that on this day we celebrate our wealth of diversity and heritage, we should never lose sight of the fact that what unites us is far more powerful than any force that might try to drive us apart.

