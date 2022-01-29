Times Past: January 29, 1993

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Three out of four ACT school leavers did not get accepted into university during the first round of offers in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on this day nearly 30 years ago. Of the 4928 places offered by the University of Canberra and the ANU, only 1072 of them went to ACT school leavers, although 4300 young people had sat for the year 12 certificate the previous year. The Tertiary Entrance Rank (TER), which has now been replaced by the ATAR system, was a factor in reduced amount of acceptances in the universities, as certain degrees had raised the TER required to get in. ANU Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Deane Terrell, acknowledged that the increases in TERs would have left many school leavers disappointed. "The required TER for ANU's Bachelor of Science and associated combined degrees has risen to 80.4 this year, compared with 69.75 in 1992," he said. "The TER for a Bachelor of Arts at the ANU has risen from 69.75 in 1992 to 74.5 this year, the same level required for economics and commerce." The University Admission Centre made public the first round of offers for admissions in the ACT in 1993, which indicated the increases in TER scores to get into most courses. The universities peak lobby group, the Australian Vice Chancellors Committee, said it was too soon to know the total unmet demand for university places. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13961092

