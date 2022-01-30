Times Past: January 30, 1995

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported some opinions from those in Canberra with the surname "Smith". It was part of a unique poll the paper ran during the ACT election, where a random sample of 50 Smiths, taken from the phone-book listings in Canberra, were rung and asked of their opinions regarding the election. This poll had revealed that the Smiths of Canberra had considerable scepticism regarding the adequacy of the politicians. The majority of the Smiths expressed disdain for the politicians, and no display of confidence. Some of the more vocal Smiths suggested that politicians should "listen to the people for once" or "bugger off". Of the total Smiths called, 12 of them said they did not have a clue when it came to understanding the Hare Clark System with Robson Rotation, where the rest considered they had a general understanding. Many Smiths did not hold back when asked their opinions on the Chief Minister of the time, Ms Follett. One Smith said: "I don't like the woman because she's just a mouthpiece spouting the party line and she doesn't have an idea in her head". Another savage Smith suggested she "would perhaps be better off pushing a wheelbarrow ... because she's hopeless as a politician". The opposition leader, Mrs Carnell, was not spared from harsh criticism either, with one Smith saying that she "has a very big mouth and keeps putting her foot in it". A Smith from Kambah, when asked about Assembly politicians, said: "For God's sake grow up and get on with things because your performance has been abysmal. A local council could do better than this mob." This sentiment was agreed upon by most Smiths residing in Canberra. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14179675

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/3e34ad41-3b62-4af4-a1c2-092072a87ea5.png/r70_57_361_221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg