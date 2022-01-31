Times Past: January 31, 1987

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

The findings of a survey assessing the cholesterol levels of Canberra residents were reported on this day in 1987. The survey revealed 60 per cent of Canberrans tested were at some risk of developing a heart or blood-vessel disease. Of those surveyed, 21 per cent were in the high-risk category. These results indicated that the Canberra community had a significant cholesterol problem. Men aged between 30 and 49 years old were the group identified as the most at risk of high cholesterol levels. The Canberra Times reported men were reaching the above-average risk category quite early in life. To help mitigate the cholesterol problems in the ACT, the National Heart Foundation had decided to begin offering on-the-spot checks for Canberrans. These consultations would cost $10 each. The ACT Health Authority gave the foundation a $25,000 grant, which it used to buy a Boehringer Reflotron dry chemistry analyser. This purchase allowed for cholesterol measurements to be obtained in just three minutes with a finger prick blood sample. See: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13035415

