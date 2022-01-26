news, latest-news,

A mix of protests, festivities and the welcoming of new citizens marked Australia Day 2022 across the territory. The day kicked off in Canberra with a citizen ceremony and flag raising at Rond Terrace in Commonwealth Park. Australia's latest citizens include the Laate family who have been health care workers throughout the pandemic, which Emily Laate said has made this day even more rewarding. "It feels very good, especially with how well organised the ceremony was, it makes me feel better," Ms Laate said. "I'm very happy to be an Australian finally, to enjoy everything else. I've been a registered nurse working with all the COVID patients so it's been an amazing experience. "It's been great to get citizenship with my whole family, it's been a special day." Also receiving their citizenship awards was Tatenda Chitsungo, Eliska Sy and Tanatswa Chitsungo, 3. The family said receiving an award from the Prime Minister made it extremely special. "It feels very special and we feel really privileged that we have our Australian citizenship on Australia Day, so a very meaningful day," Mr Chitsungo said. "Only the three of us received the award because our baby Ruvarashe was born when we had already got the approval of our citizenship, she's only 12 weeks old," Ms Sy said. Mr Chitsungo and Ms Sy said they valued community service and intended on supporting those vulnerable in the Australian community. "I'm in the public health space, I work for an organisation that provides funding support to vulnerable populations and community organisations and want to continue serving the community," Mr Chitsungo said. The official opening for Australia Day in the capital included an impressive RAAF flyover with a C-17A lll Globemaster aircraft followed by a Seahawk helicopter. The lawns of Commonwealth Park blossomed with workshops, food tents and live performances. Canberrans are set to enjoy music, dancing and engaging displays of cultural diversity throughout the day. Activities will conclude with a family friendly concert at the National Museum of Australia featuring Busby Marou. Members of the public were out and about during the public holiday morning to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, including the Burg family from Queanbeyan, Danita, Steve, Elizabeth, 16, and James, 11. "The plane was loud, really loud," James said. "I'm an Australian Air Force cadet, so I really loved all the military stuff, I loved the 21 guns salute on top of the fact that I do kind of strive to be like the people we had down the front within the military and I'm hoping to shoot for that one day as well," Elizabeth added. Parents Danita and Steve also found the morning a great way to celebrate the country, with Ms Burg saying "we're very proud to live here". "It can be controversial for some, but I think as long as everyone remembers the full history of everything and treats the day with respect then we all should get along fine," Mr Burg said. Others had come all the way from Victoria to watch the show, as couple Roshni and Salesh Sharma eagerly waited to get a photo with the Governor General. "It's been amazing so far, it's great that we could see the Prime Minister and then get a photo with the Governor General," Ms Sharma said. "We're driving back today but plan to stay for most of Australia Day in Canberra, we just love it, there's nothing better than being here for today." "The scenery and places like parliament house is amazing. It has all been really really beautiful." Wednesday also marks a 50-year milestone for the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. In 1972, four Aboriginal men stuck a beach umbrella in the grass outside Old Parliament House. The men - Ghillar Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Tony Coorey and Bertie Williams - had established the Aboriginal Embassy, which remains an important symbol and rallying point for the Indigenous rights movement decades later. Hundreds of people marched from Garema Place in Canberra City, along Commonwealth Avenue Bridge, to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. First Nations people and allies pitched tents and gathered at the embassy in the days before the 50th anniversary in anticipation of a three-day program of events, ceremonies, panels and protests centred around the Invasion Day of Mourning on January 26. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/895eb8ed-243c-4a31-beb3-b4e58c3bda79.JPG/r1_50_1619_964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg