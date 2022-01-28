Inquisitive minds become inspiring leaders at CGGS

With a proud 95-year legacy of leading, service-focused, holistic education in the ACT, Canberra Girls Grammar School (CGGS) says it has established itself as a progressive, forward-thinking institution, where young, inquisitive minds are challenged to become confident, reflective leaders. CGGS is co-educational from early learning to the end of year 3, and then girls only from years 4 to 12. This year, with the introduction of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Program, CGGS becomes the first and only school in the ACT to offer a full, continuous IB learning pathway from the early leaning centre to year 12. The International Baccalaureate program offers a rigorous continuum of international education for students aged 3 to 19. In line with the Australian curriculum, the program empowers young people to be lifelong learners and compassionate global citizens. By studying a range of subjects including foreign languages, humanities, sciences and arts, the IB encourages students to make connections across both the curriculum as well as the world around them. "Whether it be through unique programs like The House, which prepares young women for a career in politics and government, or through extensive co-curricular offerings such as our renowned Music Academy, the Dance Company, the Podium Program and the Duke of Edinburgh program, CGGS is a place where your child is empowered to be their best self," a spokesperson said. "With CGGS' research-based pastoral care, personal development-focused Signature Programs and a highly-skilled team of passionate educators, we are committed to developing independent and principled young people who are not afraid to tackle the big issues of our time. Upon graduation, they will join a network of over 100000 alumni across the world, featuring Rhodes scholars, Olympians, award-winning filmmakers, aerospace engineers, public interest lawyers and a Supreme Court judge." To learn more visit cggs.act.edu.au or contact their admissions team on 02 6202 6419 or email admissions@cggs.act.edu.au. Also register now for the open day scheduled for March 18, and explore their two campuses to discover how a CGGS education can support your child in discovering that anything is possible.

Inquisitive minds become inspiring leaders at CGGS

With a proud 95-year legacy of leading, service-focused, holistic education in the ACT, Canberra Girls Grammar School (CGGS) says it has established itself as a progressive, forward-thinking institution, where young, inquisitive minds are challenged to become confident, reflective leaders.

CGGS is the first and only school in the ACT to offer a full, continuous IB learning pathway from the early leaning centre to year 12. Photo: Supplied CGGS is co-educational from early learning to the end of year 3, and then girls only from years 4 to 12. This year, with the introduction of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Program, CGGS becomes the first and only school in the ACT to offer a full, continuous IB learning pathway from the early leaning centre to year 12. The International Baccalaureate program offers a rigorous continuum of international education for students aged 3 to 19. In line with the Australian curriculum, the program empowers young people to be lifelong learners and compassionate global citizens. By studying a range of subjects including foreign languages, humanities, sciences and arts, the IB encourages students to make connections across both the curriculum as well as the world around them. "Whether it be through unique programs like The House, which prepares young women for a career in politics and government, or through extensive co-curricular offerings such as our renowned Music Academy, the Dance Company, the Podium Program and the Duke of Edinburgh program, CGGS is a place where your child is empowered to be their best self," a spokesperson said. "With CGGS' research-based pastoral care, personal development-focused Signature Programs and a highly-skilled team of passionate educators, we are committed to developing independent and principled young people who are not afraid to tackle the big issues of our time. Upon graduation, they will join a network of over 100000 alumni across the world, featuring Rhodes scholars, Olympians, award-winning filmmakers, aerospace engineers, public interest lawyers and a Supreme Court judge." To learn more visit cggs.act.edu.au or contact their admissions team on 02 6202 6419 or email admissions@cggs.act.edu.au. Also register now for the open day scheduled for March 18, and explore their two campuses to discover how a CGGS education can support your child in discovering that anything is possible.

The program empowers young people to be lifelong learners and compassionate global citizens