news, latest-news, Kooloora Ski Lodge, Perisher, NSW, Snowy Mountains, ski lodge, regional property

If a lifestyle change is on the cards, this rare chance to secure a slice of prime real estate in Perisher Valley could be the perfect opportunity. Located on Porcupine Road within skiing distance to chair lifts, Kooloora Ski Lodge sleeps 40 guests across its 14 rooms and includes a manager's quarters, commercial kitchen facilities, a dining room and laundry. An expression of interest campaign is under way, inviting offers of more than $3 million. Selling agent Michelle Stynes of Forbes Stynes Real Estate said ski lodges in the NSW Snowy Mountains don't come up for sale often. "In the 22 years I've been selling real estate, I would say I've sold probably 10 large lodges - so it's rare," she said. "In those 22 years of selling lodges this one of the neatest lodges I have ever seen. It's well laid out, it's really neat and tidy ... you can literally walk in and run it." The Kooloora Ski Lodge complex comprises two sections: the original lodge building, which has been extended and refurbished, and a new two-storey addition that was built in 2010. The lodge is currently owned by Sydney-based social organisation Mounties Group, which offers special rates for its members. As of mid-December, the business had a projected revenue of more than $316,000 for the 2022 winter season. Since listing the property, Ms Stynes has received strong interest from a range of buyers. "It's a real mixed bag of people that are showing interest," she said. She said the property would appeal to everyone from "mum and dad" owner-operators to holiday business groups. "It could even go to a high-wealth individual that wants to run it or it could go to a school - it's a perfect school lodge as well." Property transactions in Perisher Valley are few and far between. Among the most recent listings was the Marritz Hotel and Salzburg Apartments, owned by hospitality company Mulpha International. The properties were marketed for sale by Colliers in July 2021, with price expectations reportedly in excess of $5 million for the four-star Marritz Hotel alone. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Colliers head of hotels Gus Moors said despite very strong interest, a sale didn't eventuate. "We exceeded their initial expectations from a pricing perspective however, within the business, they decided that they were going to hold on to it," he said. While the COVID pandemic has crippled many snow businesses in NSW, the appetite for these rare regional properties has endured. "We had over 400 inquiries on the combined assets, just demonstrating the depth and the appetite for these strong regional performing properties," Mr Moors said. "The lack of inventory in the mountains just drives interest even further, so it's a keenly sought after asset class."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/3b051cd0-46d9-4bfa-86b3-0708de8c8cab.jpg/r0_84_3872_2272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg