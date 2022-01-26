news, latest-news, Cricket, Women's World Cup, COVID-19, New Zealand, Quarantine, Women's Ashes, Manuka Oval

Leg spinner Amanda Jade-Wellington will travel to New Zealand next month as part of Australia's 15-strong Women's World Cup squad. After missing out on Ashes selection, the South Australian youngster will be brought back into the fold to help cover the loss of injured quick bowler Tayla Vlaeminck. All-rounder Grace Harris has also been named as part of the 15, while Hannah Darlington and Georgia Redmayne will travel to New Zealand as reserve players outside of the main squad as potential cover for injury or COVID. The rest of the squad will be made up by Australia's Ashes team, which hosts England in a four-day Test match at Manuka Oval this week. The Australian squad must undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival in New Zealand before beginning preparations for the March World Cup. "We've been able to put together a really talented squad with some fresh faces as well as players with significant World Cup experience," selector Shawn Flegler said. "Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option and has the potential to play an important role spinning the ball away from the bat. Leg-spin has been a big part of our success in recent years and while Alana King is currently doing that role for us, there's no reason we couldn't play both in the same team if conditions and match-ups suit. "Grace didn't get much of a go in the recent T20s, but she brings the versatility to bat anywhere in the top or middle order and her bowling could also be a real asset throughout the tournament as we've seen orthodox spinners have a lot of success in New Zealand. "It's incredibly disappointing for Tayla to miss out as well. We're really disappointed for her after injuring her foot again and will continue to work with her as she recovers. "Some seriously good players have missed out, but we've been able to include them as standby players should injury or COVID come into play. "Hannah and Georgia will travel with the squad and can play a variety of roles if required. Hannah impressed during the India series, while Georgia continues to impress with the bat and importantly offers a back-up 'keeping option. "Our group of stand-by players are able to replace anyone in the squad up to the day we depart Australia on 10 February and so we've looked at all skill sets to make sure we can cover anything that might happen between now and then." Australia World Cup squad Australia World Cup Fixtures

