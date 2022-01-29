life-style, life,

Since the turn of the century there's been a definite shift in our buying habits, with consumers expecting businesses to be proactive when it comes to sustainable products and packaging. The beauty industry is no exception and even smaller companies are doing their bit. Burleigh Heads-based skincare business Sabbia Co has purchased TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes, which allows them to recycle almost every type of waste. Once customers have emptied their refill pouch, they can visit the Sabbia Co website's sustainability page to learn how to return their old items for recycling and receive a discount off their next order for doing so. "Introducing a refill and recycle program to our sustainably sourced and packaged skincare allows us to become a leader, and hopefully set an example for other product-based brands," said the brand's co-founder, Katie Eales. "As a business owner, it is my duty of care to ensure that we don't negatively impact the health of our planet and consumers by doing what we do. "I am so proud of our customers for already jumping onboard our refill program with such excitement. Over 70 per cent of our return customers have opted to purchase a refill sachet instead of a brand new bottle since launching." The general manager of TerraCycle Australia, Jean Bailliard says they are seeing an amazing shift in brands taking responsibility for their packaging by providing free recycling solutions for consumers. "Due to the complex nature of beauty product packaging, it can't be recycled in kerbside recycling. This is where TerraCycle comes into play," she said. "Smaller businesses, like Sabbia Co, who still want to do their part for the environment, are purchasing our TerraCycle Beauty Products and Packaging Zero Waste Box to encourage consumers to ship their empties back to be recycled."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/d682d91b-3447-4088-9231-6b12995bfd2a.jpg/r0_478_2000_1608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg