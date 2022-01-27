news, latest-news,

Get ready, Canberra. This just may be the song of the summer. With sounds of the waves rolling in, the cracking of a can of beer, and even the call of a whipbird, Canberra band Archie's latest song Closure easily transports you to the South Coast. Combine that with its disco-pop sounds and an infectious rhythm, it's a great road trip song - even if the lyrics are all about post-break-up closure. But that juxtaposition of positive sounds, with what can be a confronting topic is almost the entire point of the song. "The goal with Archie is always to get people in and then convert their feelings and make them have a more positive experience by the end of it," lead singer Grant Simpson says. "In terms of where the song started, I had a friend who went through a break-up, and it took him a long time to deal with it. "And I remember a moment clearly where it felt like I finally had him back. I felt like I finally got to see the friend that I had, after all this time when he sort of lost his way." It's an interesting time to be releasing new music considering live music is off the table - at least for now. But Archie is refreshingly positive about it. While it's disappointing - particularly since they originally had a string of shows in January and February - they're using the extra time to do what they can. MORE MUSIC AND ARTS NEWS: "It is frustrating because we are proud of this song and not being able to support a song with immediate shows and tours somewhat damages the success of the release," Simpson says. "But ultimately, it's music out there that we are proud of and we know that one day, hopefully soon, we'll be able to play a show in support of it." Having only been performing since late 2019, there has been more time Archie has been a band during a pandemic, than outside of one. They have known each other longer, however. Simpson and drummer Alexander "Xandy" Wanjura went to school together. It was when the duo attended the School of Music that they met bassist Olivia Faletoese, and when they started searching for a lead guitarist, Wanjura suggested family friend Geromy Houghton, and the rest, as they say, is history. It was also around this time that they met their producer and the unofficial fifth member of the band, Keo. He is the one credited for Archie's sonic identity and direction. He is part of the Archie family at this point. And it's a deceptively large family. It includes their photographer, and their sound engineer, Simpson's girlfriend who helps with artwork, and even Wanjura's dog, who is the namesake of the band. But it's also the support that they get from the wider music community in Canberra. "The support network around the scene is awesome," Wanjura says. "Every time you go into shows, you're meeting new people and connecting with those people to be able to maybe play a show with them later down the line. "Because there's so many shows - well, there were so many shows - that happened every weekend there and, we're really lucky to be able to experience that and experience the talent that Canberra has." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/7bf47eeb-b00e-4c07-8493-e907f7f546a1.png/r3_17_1060_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg