The deeper the sound the more we feel it rather than hear it

life-style, life, all about that bass, subwoofer, tactile transducer, bass shaker, low frequency sound, techno music, electronic music, edm

Regardless of what type of music you listen to, or games you play, or what other form of entertainment that you enjoy which includes sound, if your audio senses are working you at least appreciate decent sound quality. Sounds we hear are a pressure wave travelling through the air and reaching our auditory system. These are measured in hertz (Hz) and the number represents the frequency of waves per second. So 400Hz is 400 waves per second. Human ears are capable of hearing from around 20Hz to 20000Hz (or 20kHz), although this upper approximation gradually decreases as we age. Most music and movies never reach this high though, but they can and often do reach 20Hz and lower. And even though the pressure wave gets harder to hear the lower it gets, it actually gets easier to feel, and you can really feel these lower frequencies (called infrasound when below 20Hz) if you have the right hardware to reproduce them. There are two main options to achieve this; the subwoofer (sub) or the tactile transducer (sometimes called a bass shaker). Subwoofers A subwoofer is simply an adequately large speaker with an adequately large enclosure. If you're chasing maximum sound pressure level (or volume, measured in decibels, dB) then there's some complicated math you can apply to get the perfect enclosure for the subwoofer you've chosen. Good manufacturers will actually simplify this for you and recommend an approximate size (or size range) in terms of volume. They will also recommend a different size for a ported enclosure versus a sealed enclosure. A ported enclosure is capable of a more booming sound but also requires careful tuning (either trial-and-error or complicated calculation) of the port's diameter and length. This port is basically just a pipe inside the enclosure creating an opening, or port, from the inside of the enclosure to the outside world. If you're just keeping things simple though, the good thing is the shape of the enclosure, although having a bit of influence, is far less important than that volume, so in a vehicle you can get quite clever with making the most efficient use of the available space. Also note that - within that recommended range - the bigger the volume, the deeper it will sound because it will be more efficient at lower frequencies. Another trick, when you're not going for every last dB, is to add some form of sound deadening to the inside of the enclosure to make it behave like it's just a little bigger than it really is. It's also quite important to insulate many surrounding areas which will make unwanted noises every time the sub does its thing. Panels can tend to vibrate badly, as may some of your jinglier loose objects. Another helpful thing about low frequencies is they are less direction-sensitive. Yes, you can kind of tell where they came from, but it's not all that important where you place a subwoofer, and you can enjoy the bass just fine with only one of them operating in mono; it does not need to operate in stereo. Subs can therefore be singular or work as a pair or team (still in mono if you choose) in the same or multiple enclosures. Tactile Transducers A tactile transducer, or bass shaker, works like a speaker, in that it vibrates at the desired frequencies to produce pressure waves. But instead of a diaphragm (cone) like a speaker, it relies on being attached to a solid surface of some kind to transmit those waves. Shakers transmit low frequencies rather efficiently. In fact, they are actually preferable in home theatres and sim rigs because they're far less disruptive to those around you, especially when the vibrations are pretty much confined to the chair you're sitting in. You can use them in a car too. If given the appropriate hard surface and fixed under your seat they can achieve the same effect of reproducing the low frequencies without disturbing the neighbourhood. You will need a vehicle with a smooth ride though, so the other vibrations aren't competing. Final note Either way, you're going to need an adequately powerful amplifier, and a head unit that has an output for that amplifier.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/004d5327-d903-4ed9-a6f8-e261c087d60d.jpg/r0_201_3872_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg