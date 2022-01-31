Welcome back to classroom teaching

comment, editorial,

Schools are back. From today, classrooms will start to fill up again. Of course, there is anxiety. And, of course, it can't be like it used to be. Ventilation takes on a new importance, whether it be plain ventilation by open windows or by mechanical means. Distancing will be necessary. But those concerns don't remove the thrill many students feel about getting back among their pals, both inside the class and outside. Their parents may be relieved, too. It is not clear how damaging the absence from classrooms has been over the pandemic. The Centre for Independent Studies tested some preconceptions, and found many were not borne out. Its report Beating lockdown blues: Students pass the Covid test found little evidence, for example, that "disadvantaged students were disproportionately impacted" when it came to resources for home learning. And, most surprisingly, "national- and state-level NAPLAN results suggest no significant difference in Australian students' overall achievement level - when comparing pre-pandemic, 2019 results and the 2021 results (there was no NAPLAN in 2020)". In short, students may have thought they were disadvantaged by home learning, but the evidence is that they weren't. Or, as the report puts it (less elegantly): "While there is a consistent negative correlation between students' perceptions of their achievement and adverse psycho-social factors, there is no significant statistical relationship after accounting for other factors." What seems to have happened is that parents - and not just well-off parents - shouldered the burden. They continued to work at their own jobs, but spent a lot of time helping their children learn. Researchers at Macquarie University asked parents from more than 140 Australian schools to count the hours they spent with children while the child was engaged in "remote learning". On average, respondents spent nearly 11 hours "home schooling" their child each week - on top of all their other tasks, including full-time jobs. That is clearly not sustainable. Parents need time off, too. And children need time off from their parents. Schools provide education in the broadest sense of the word. Public schools offer a mix of types of children of all shapes and sizes - and that is an asset. Students need to meet and interact with other students from different cultural backgrounds and income levels. They need to be close to people with mental and physical disabilities. Home schooling offers none of this outward-looking experience of the world - the world in which young people will have to live. Schools offer communal activities, whether in music or sport. You can't have an orchestra or a football team of one person. Children need to learn the importance of relying on others and being relied on by others. Schools offer that. But above all, for most families, the best teachers are teachers. They are professionally qualified and skilled in developing children's abilities. Of course, parents have a role, and the pandemic has underlined its importance. But schools are the pillars of education. They turn children into rounded adults. As the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare put it: "Schooling is important for children to develop the necessary skills for learning and educational attainment, as well as social skills such as friendship building, teamwork, communication and healthy self-esteem."

