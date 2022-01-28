news, latest-news,

Were you one of these kids being read a story by children's librarian Maureen O'Shea at the Woden Library sometime between 1978 and 1980? The wonderful black and white photograph has been blown up to now cover an entire wall as part of an upgrade of the library. Libraries ACT knows the librarian in the pic is Ms O'Shea, now aged 71 and retired, living in Queensland, but is keen to find out the names of the kids, who would now be approaching 50. The revamp has also seen the return of the story-telling pit, something Ms O'Shea loved when she was the children's librarian at the Woden Library. She lived in Canberra from 1974 to 1985 and worked at all the libraries but decided to apply for the relatively new position of children's librarian at Woden. "I think mainly because you could invent your own job in a way. Children's librarians were rare then and only really existed in schools," she said. "We made sure we were open to all children and invented fun things for them to do so they kept coming back." Ms O'Shea, who is now married, with a son and granddaughter, "living in Queensland in the country with the kookaburras", was surprised to see herself in the photograph. "I was usually the one taking the photographs," she said, with a laugh. Ms O'Shea said she hoped to visit Canberra in June to see the new space. The upgrades at the library include four new spaces on the top floor: The upgrades also include three new spaces on the ground floor: If you recognise any of the kids in the photograph, please contact library.customerinfo@act.gov.au A special public event will be held soon to showcase the upgraded Woden library - and encourage the community to explore and book the new spaces.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/857976dd-2575-4002-8b16-7cd7f112e10f.jpg/r4_145_1478_978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg