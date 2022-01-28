Canberra Miniature Railway celebrates last day of school holidays with family fun day
Celebrate last day of the school holidays with a family fun day at the Canberra Miniature Railway on Sunday from 10am to 2.30pm.
There will be two tracks to ride and a variety of trains at the railway in Symonston, on Jerrabomberra Avenue.
The canteen will be open offering a variety of refreshments including "proper coffee" and there is plenty of seating whilst the train fans ride. Parking and entry is free.
Cost is $15 for unlimited ride tickets if bought online at trybooking.com/eventlist/cmr
Tickets $18 at the gate if not sold out before.
Enclosed shoes required to ride the trains.