Celebrate last day of the school holidays with a family fun day at the Canberra Miniature Railway on Sunday from 10am to 2.30pm. There will be two tracks to ride and a variety of trains at the railway in Symonston, on Jerrabomberra Avenue. The canteen will be open offering a variety of refreshments including "proper coffee" and there is plenty of seating whilst the train fans ride. Parking and entry is free. Cost is $15 for unlimited ride tickets if bought online at trybooking.com/eventlist/cmr Tickets $18 at the gate if not sold out before. Enclosed shoes required to ride the trains.

