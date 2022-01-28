comment,

Steve Evans refers to "the mystique of the lake" in his article about the birds of Lake George ("The birds are back on Lake George", January 23, p6). As a geologist, I see fascination rather than mystique. That fascination began when I was a child. I recall seeing the lake's waters halfway across the old Federal Highway. A few years later, the lake was lush green grazing land. Mr Evans wrote "the lake formed (about) 5 million years ago when the (Lake George) escarpment rose up to enclose it". In fact, Lake George is in the lowest part of a shallow rift valley, and the vertical fault (fracture) along its western side severed the headwaters of the ancient Yass River, which used to flow through what is now Geary's Gap. Over those 5 million years, the lake basin has been almost completely filled with sediment. It could disappear completely in the next 1000 years. For the first time in 18 years we got a letter from ActewAGL stating they couldn't read our gas meter. Odd, I thought, and duly inquired to be told the reason was "fierce dog". I think our nine- and 13-year-old golden retrievers would be flattered to be considered fierce. When I suggested this was a ridiculous excuse, I was promptly passed to the subcontractor who reads the meters. Again I stated that this was a ridiculous assessment of our dogs, and suggested it was perhaps a bit of cultural insensitivity by the people they employed to do the reading; they don't like dogs. This was strongly denied, and I was told that their new policy was that if you have an unrestrained dog in your yard they will not read your meter. Am I the only one who didn't know about this new policy? Has ActewAGL approved this? Is the ACT government aware of the requirement to chain up your pets so your meter can be read? I realise there are some irresponsible persons who keep fierce dogs in an urban setting, but surely the houses with these fierce dogs can be identified so the rest of us with very gentle pets can let them be unrestrained in their own yards. Yerrabi Pond has now become a stinking cesspool of blue-green algae, with the eastern end totally covered such that you could almost walk across it, and this coverage now progressing further to the middle of the lake and further west. This is the worst I've seen the lake in the 21 years we've lived at Amaroo. It was devoid of any algae during the earlier years, only starting to build up after developers commenced establishing Forde and the other suburbs east of the lake, resulting in increased inflows of nutrients from those surrounding areas. In October last year our illustrious ACT government announced that "a floating wetland was coming to Yerrabi Pond" to combat the algae growth. Here we are some three months later, and no sign of any work on this promised "wetland". No doubt all efforts have been diverted to delivering 60,000 tonnes of fill to build up London Circuit. Perhaps they can float a few barges to collect the algae and dump that on London Circuit - or, better still, in front of the Legislative Assembly. Alan Foskett was certainly an enthusiastic and energetic researcher and recorder of the events, opportunities and settings that brought people to Canberra and helped them to stay ("Vale Alan Foskett", canberratimes.com.au, January 22). His focus highlighted the way people adapted to meet their own and others' needs, showing that the early city evolved with residents who possessed community spirit and pride in their activities and surroundings. Alan's skills, career and networks enabled him to constructively and entertainingly provide evidence of the wider contribution made by these many hundreds of "ordinary" Canberrans who worked hard to build, use and support public infrastructure projects, new institutions, social facilities and much housing development throughout the 20th century. His use of oral history and recognition of the too easily forgotten people, places and community processes that helped to establish the foundation of today's urban Canberra are a valuable balance to the ACT's more formal institutional and administrative histories and annual reports. His work is also an important part of our national history. If much of this documentation had not been done, many aspects of our social history would have been lost forever. Thanks for the tribute to Alan Foskett ("Vale Alan Foskett", January 22, p23). He did indeed record an important part of public service life in Canberra. Now in the past, those public service hostels served to introduce new arrivals to Canberra. At places like Macquarie Hotel, Reid House, Lawley House, Gorman House, Gowrie Hostel, newcomers could make friends and even meet their later marriage partner. They were a residential feature of Canberra for many decades and Alan well recorded their anecdotes and personalities. Ave atque vale, Alan. Well remembered. The proposed development on former Defence land in Allara Street, Civic, looks rather bland, with not a lot of residential privacy, or solar access on offer ("Geocon's plan for 350 units in Allara Street", January 14, p10). A single main building could be better than the illustrated grouping, and, instead of the current nine storeys, its height could well be the maximum permitted in Civic (617 metres above sea level, the elevation of the roof of Parliament House), making it around 21 effective storeys. That could form a pleasing visual balance with architect Michael Dysart's curved Capital Tower, on the opposite side of City Hill in lower Marcus Clarke Street (Allara Street's twin). The new building could be be similarly curvilinear in plan, and closer to Parkes Way than Capital Tower is. Its shadow would then be mostly cast over Parkes Way. Low-rise buildings could be sited between the new tower and London Circuit, with plenty of sunny landscaped open space. In the subsequent land value "betterment" process, the government's "trade-off" for the height and unit quantity ("yield") increases would have to be a ban on high-rise development at City Hill South, where open vistas obviously need to be protected. As a resident of Hawker, I am very frustrated by the lack of government clearing up of the trees and debris left after the devastating storm on January 4, and wonder just when they are going to start clearing up this mess. I walk every morning around the suburb, and I doubt if there is a street without mess waiting to be cleared. Surely three weeks is stretching it a bit! As well as clearing the debris, our little park opposite the Hawker College is so overgrown that one of the seats has almost disappeared under the weeds. When are we getting some action on this? Andrew Barr has "emerged as an advocate of contemporary flexible working arrangements", pleading with the federal public service "to show compassion and understanding", permitting people to work from home as COVID poses a threat, potentially exacerbated by office conditions ("Barr calls for flexibility", January 23, p1). Foot traffic in the city clearly illustrates workers are choosing the novel, pandemic-initiated option of working from home. Businesses are struggling to stay afloat as workers stay home, thereby creating a smaller demographic with disposable income to purchase "luxuries" such as coffee and cake. In modern parlance, "flexibility", as applied to the workforce, has an ominous ring to it. Employers glibly demand "flexible" workers - which in their lexicon equates to disposable, interchangeable widgets, to whom no obligation is owed, so when they die on the job they may conveniently be disowned. Technology has facilitated flexibility and, in the process, has successfully eroded the human factor, rendering society rather than employers responsible for workers' wellbeing. If, as Barr suggests, "we will never go back to 9 to 5", that creates significant infrastructure challenges. Present roads, energy, developments and transport have all been predicated on predicted population density, pursuing professional and leisure roles. Were this to be altered by reductions in people' movements, might cityscape-altering infrastructure developments, such as trams, become redundant? Have a look in a dictionary, Pamela Fawke (Letters, January 27). "Winner" is an appropriate term to describe a recipient chosen on merit. Nobel Prizes are a well-known example. And if Dylan Alcott isn't a winner, then I don't know who is. Dylan Alcott Australian of the Year? Terrific. Kurt Fearnley as Governor-General? Now that would be something. I found the vitriol directed towards Grace Tame as the outgoing Australian of the Year to be utterly perplexing and disturbing. Grace didn't owe anyone anything; she certainly didn't owe anyone a smiling photo opportunity. Sexual abuse, sexual harassment and a toxic work culture on Capital Hill are not smiling matters. I suspect that Ms Tame's graceless behaviour was choreographed to ensure she remains front-page news beyond her year as Australian of the Year, to guarantee that she takes some of the limelight from the new recipient, and to help position herself for a political career. Grace Tame, what a shame. Maybe the reason Grace Tame didn't suck up to the PM is because his work in her area sucked. Dylan Alcott's motto is to be your authentic self. Grace Tame, Nick Kyrgios and Thanassis Kokkinakis are all living their authentic lives in the public realm and are being themselves. That's the modern-day Australian spirit. Anthony Bruce (Letters, January 25) expresses gratitude "it was the British who settled this continent", apparently oblivious to the fact it had already been settled for tens of thousands of years prior to British colonisation by people with diverse social, cultural, legal and religious heritages. Until we all recognise and celebrate this fact, Australia won't be a mature and united nation. I am a third-generation white Australian, but according to a speaker on January 26 I am a "guest". I wonder if that speaker can tell me where my country is? Yes, language hurts - both ways. Congratulations to the team that put on the Australia Day Concert from Sydney Harbour. The production was brilliant, its inclusiveness of our First Nations people was long overdue! 