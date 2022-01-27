Looks can be deceiving as estuary debris set to clear up

news, latest-news, fishing, canberra fishing, nsw south coast fishing

I can't remember the last time I fished a South Coast estuary that wasn't coffee coloured or littered with floating debris. That could all change this weekend, with the coastal systems clearing fast thanks to a rare window of relatively fine, dry weather. There has already been a noticeable uptick in activity as hungry flathead, bream, trevally, whiting and estuary perch start responding to a range of surface and sub-surface lures. It's also important to note while the water may still look turbid, it's often just thin layer of freshwater sitting on top of the salt. Looks can definitely be deceiving, so don't be afraid to have a cast in your favourite spot. The flathead action is returning to its best and there are some absolute monsters being caught on soft plastics and big bent minnows. The tried and tested 'trophy flathead' systems, including Tuross, Narooma and Mogareeka, are a good place to start, but don't discount the smaller, lesser-known estuaries. Silver trevally have been a revelation in the estuaries over summer. They seem to be turning up in bigger and better numbers than ever before and providing lots of light-tackle entertainment. The top and bottom lakes at Merimbula have been a trevally hot-spot of late - they're even showing up around the famous Merimbula Wharf. Offshore fishing is proving frustrating. T he water temperature is up to 23 degrees but the marlin fishing is hit and miss. The recent marlin tournament at Bermagui yielded a few dozen fish in total but many boats lucked out completely. Local waterways are producing stacks of fish - mostly because they're getting a healthy workout from anglers enjoying school holidays. Redfin are the main catch. They're biting at Googong, Burley Griffin, Ginninderra and Yerrabi. A few fat little cod and solid golden perch are also being taken on lures and baits such as scrub worms and cheese.

