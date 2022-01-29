life-style, life, wellness, febfast, good habits, bad habits, amy cooper

Why are you staring at the calendar with such wild-eyed zeal? We're one month into 2022 already! And now it's Febfast. You're calling it that because it's the shortest month, right? As in: "whew, only 28 days until it's over, and then March happens. Feb sure is fast!" No. It's the month when lots of people "pause for a cause". You can ditch booze, sugar, or any other vice for charity. You see, here's the thing. The entire last two years have been defined by deprivation. In fact, if you ask me to give up anything else, I might just inflict upon you my new definition of Febfast: being superglued to a wall for the entire second month of the year by your friend who does not wish to hear about your abstinence plans. How about dropping sugar? Again, that's a hard pass. After daily health lectures from finger-waggy bureaucrats since early 2020, I'm done with medicalising my every move. Come on - it's only 28 days. And it's for a good cause. I'll hand over my donation upfront. And I'll spend my February as nature intended: cradling my grenache and my muffin, waiting for the roaring twenties to finally begin. But there simply must be a bad habit you can quit. Bad habits are a subjective concept. Some people think sleeping or crying or smiling are bad habits. Personally, I think that finding fault with your own lifestyle and beating yourself up about it is a bad habit. OK, I can see you're not on board. But will you at least sponsor my Febfast? Absolutely. Like I say, it's a great cause. And I also have a plan for February. Maybe you can even sponsor me. Please share. After my first two days of detoxing, I'm feeling healthy enough to handle it. It's the opposite of deprivation. I am going to do more. More friendship, more laughter, more connecting, more creating, more savouring, more sharing, more anticipating, more celebrating. I am leaving the less behind and making 2022 the year of more. Because wellness is also about abundance. And living. And having an open heart. It starts here, and I'm calling it "Feb-full". I think we can do this together. Let's savour a sunset and laugh our way into the roaring twenties. Check out how you can save with the latest deals on health and wellbeing using discount codes from Australian Coupons.

