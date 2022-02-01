The delicate task of staying true and neutral

news, latest-news,

An election always puts public servants and their integrity under particular pressure, as the government of the day strives to extract every possible partisan advantage from its incumbency. Especially during the official caretaker period, the conventions of which are intended to level the political playing field between competing parties, public servants can be pressured into actions that give undue advantage to incumbent ministers. How well will the Australian Public Service measure up this year? An example from recent history provides a valuable benchmark. In late August 2013, less than two weeks out from the election, the prime minister of the day (Kevin Rudd in his brief return to office) - flanked by his treasurer, Chris Bowen, and finance minister, Penny Wong - called a press conference at which he rubbished the opposition's recently published policy costings, claiming to have found a "massive $10 billion hole". In evidence, the ministers quoted advice from Treasury and Finance, which, as "the government's costers", were described as reliable independent sources. They also referred to minutes of the Parliamentary Budget Office. Later on the same day, the Treasury secretary, Martin Parkinson, and his Finance colleague, David Tune, issued a joint public statement claiming that their advice had been misrepresented, and had not been given as part of their formal election-costings commitments. The parliamentary budget officer, Phil Bowen, also publicly distanced himself and his office from the minister's statements. This case was quoted internationally by two Australian public administration academics, Dennis Grube and Cosmo Howard, as evidence that Australian public servants could still be animated by Westminster principles of political neutrality, broadly understood. They counterposed it to the theory that Westminster public services had become "promiscuously partisan", happily barracking for the government of the day. Admittedly, the Labor ministers' misrepresentation of official advice was particularly egregious. In addition, the secretaries' legal position as independent assessors of party policies under the Charter of Budget Honesty Act gave them a firm basis from which to contest their ministers' statements. Even so, the very public rebuke at such a politically sensitive time was a striking blow for public service independence, and for the value of objective advice. Nine years and three elections later, would similar ministerial claims produce a similar bureaucratic response? It is hard to be sanguine. The professional confidence of former public service leaders such as Parkinson and Tune, presided over by the impeccable impartiality of Ian Watt as secretary of the Prime Minister's Department, seems a far cry from the subservience typical of the current group of senior secretaries. Again, the particular circumstances and the personnel may well have been exceptional. In an even earlier case of misrepresentation during an election campaign - the children overboard affair - senior public servants chose to leave the public record uncorrected rather than embarrass their prime minister and minister of defence. Perhaps that level of timidity and caution is more the norm. Exceptional or not, the secretaries' correction of their ministers serves as a useful exemplar of what public servants may be called on to do in order to safeguard the integrity of government processes, particularly around elections. The challenges are usually not so high-profile, and typically arise beyond the glare of media publicity. But they still require public officials to put their legal duty ahead of their own organisational comfort and career prospects. It may be a simple matter of querying an instruction from a superior, or seeking advice before agreeing to a request from a minister's office. But it could help to prevent a serious breach of administrative rules. The Auditor-General's reports on the community sport infrastructure ("sports rorts") and commuter car park programs document many occasions on which public servants failed to raise important legal or administrative objections to improper instructions from ministers' offices. Media criticism of these programs has focused on the role of ministers, and on the unequal outcomes favouring government electorates or winnable marginal seats. But equally concerning, and largely unreported, have been the clear cases of public servants refusing to assert administrative propriety against their political masters. Such failures are part of a general laxity in the face of ministers' readiness to cut legal corners, as illustrated in the robodebt scandal. But they are particularly reprehensible when they occur during an election campaign. Fair elections are part of the foundations of a rule-based democracy, guaranteed by robust public institutions administered by law-abiding public servants. Events surrounding the recent presidential election in the United States have graphically demonstrated how the politician's ambition for power is fundamentally at odds with the public interest in the integrity of government institutions. The US constitutional setting is very different from Australia's, most notably in the devolution of electoral administration and the lack of an independent electoral commission. Even so, the principles are the same. One impressive feature of the US election was the extent to which so many individual local bureaucrats refused to distort the vote count. In the face of powerful political pressure from superiors, they insisted on following the letter of the law. By their individual acts of professional integrity, they collectively ensured the fairness of the eventual result. Their professional example is one that Australian public servants could well bear in mind. Next time the minister's office asks them to cut a procedural corner around the time of an election, how will they respond?

