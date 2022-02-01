What's next for the public service, Mr Gaetjens?

news, latest-news,

If a study group of personages from the chilly planet Uranus were to lob into Canberra tomorrow and read, for openers, the Annual Address to the APS 2021 by Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens, they would likely believe they had arrived in a nirvana of public administration, transported to a transcendent state, in a manner of speaking. Mr Gaetjens' address is the latest in a line going back probably six or eight years in which the "head of the public service" seeks to provide a useful end-of-year message to public servants and to thank them for their efforts. While it's nice for PM&C secretaries to thank officials, it's tricky to mix such sentiments with reflections on the less than ideal. That difficulty is evident in all the annual addresses in recent years which have accentuated the positive at the expense of the negative, with Mr Gaetjens completely neglecting the negative. That's a pity, because the lessons of failure are invariably more useful than those of success. And the celebratory flavour of Gaetjens' 2021 address does not fit comfortably with other assessments. For example, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says that the vaccine rollout is "the biggest failure in public administration I can recall". Professor James Walter complains about "the worrying dysfunctionality ... and governance" of the federal government. Federal Court judge Bernard Murphy said the robodebt scandal, which inflicted misery on hundreds of thousands of the less well-off and cost taxpayers around $2 billion, was "a massive failure of public administration", into which there's still been no adequate open inquiry. Confused by these contradictions of the breezy Gaetjens line, our interplanetary visitors could be excused for packing up and heading back to Uranus tout de suite. Mr Gaetjens said he wanted "to highlight a few achievements on cross-cutting areas that demonstrate that value of OneAPS", he being, as the British entrepreneur Arthur Daley was fond of saying, chuffed to the moombas about four things in particular. The first is in fact the vaccine rollout, which Mr Gaetjens claims is "one of the largest logistic exercises ever seen in Australian history". Really? Any votes for the logistic efforts of World Wars I and II, or even the work of the 20,000 staff in the Tax Office, who each year extract $500 to $600 billion from grateful citizens? As Sir William Cole wryly observed, the tendency of officials to exaggerate contemporary problems says more about "the way memory discounts the past" than anything else. And it's likely many in addition to Mr Turnbull don't see the rollout in Mr Gaetjens' roseate terms. The second is the announcement of the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, to which several departments and a host of consultants contributed, but from which the Treasury was pretty much excluded. Mr Gaetjens says this was all "historic" and will "enable Australia to shift from a decade-long caustic climat change debate to tangible action and quantified goals". Well, everything is historic, and the government's announcement seems to have produced a good deal of sizzling climate debate, with government decisions largely being taxpayer-funded rather than paid for by polluting greenhouse gas producers. The third is alleged improvements in "our strategic global position", including the setting up of an "Office of Supply Chain Resilience", AUKUS and the submarines, and the promotion of the "international rules-based order". At present the Office of Supply Chain Resilience would seem to have the job in front of it, AUKUS and the submarines are hardly a model of best practice and look like morphing into an A-grade disaster, and our promotion of a "rules-based order" has contributed to turning China into an enemy. Fourth, improvements in public service "capability" are also listed, with glowing mentions to the Secretaries Board - whose achievements, apart from supporting the rejection of the most important recommendations of the Thodey report, are opaque. An "APS Reform Office" is also lauded, although it doesn't warrant a mention in the index to the 2020-21 PM&C annual report. Then there's the APS Academy, presumably worthwhile although unlikely much to affect the continuing erosion of capability via the engagement of tens of thousands of consultants and labour contractors, whose use is corrupting regular public service staffing. Mr Gaetjens also makes much of a Secretaries Talent Council, yet another shadowy body whose great works don't get into the 2020-21 PM&C annual report index. The point is, Mr Gaetjens' address was haplessly lopsided. While there has been some good, it's not been all good. In only laying on praise, the secretary patronises public servants who deserve to be told in a straight-shooting, non-political way not only about the good but also the bad and the ugly, which if not confessed will be unlikely to be remedied. In the second part of his address, Mr Gaetjens turns to what the immediate future brings, including a budget and an election. He then says "we will be focusing on how we can live with COVID", given that "we've shown it is possible to manage cases without overloading our health systems", an assertion with which some hospital workers might not be comfortable. He then lists a range of matters on the books - promoting the safety of women, young people and children, improving the lot of Aboriginal people and implementing the accepted recommendations of the aged care royal commission, among other things. These are all useful reminders, although the nature and scope of these activities could change markedly if there is a change of government. At the two-thirds mark of his speech, Mr Gaetjens says: "I want to reflect a little on my career and look forward to my aspirations for the future of the service." This segment doesn't begin well, with the orator saying that when he came to Canberra in 1977, the city was "about one-fifth of its population now". Not quite. In 1977, Canberra had around 210,000 people and now it has about 420,000. A recommendation: if Phil ever snags a spot on the SBS TV program Mastermind, he shouldn't take the population history of Canberra as his special subject. While he says his career has had its "ups and downs", Mr Gaetjens' outline of his CV is confined to the ups - and, sadly, he forgets to list his "aspirations for the future of the service". He does, however, say "we should always call out bad behaviour" undercutting public service values. Without mentioning him, he then hops into Senator Rex Patrick, for the extravagant criticisms the senator made of a couple of PM&C officers who had refused another of his freedom-of-information requests. These criticisms, Mr Gaetjens says, were "made with the intent to undermine the public confidence in the APS". It's not clear how Mr Gaetjens knows Senator Patrick's intentions, nor does he present evidence to support that assertion. Indeed, Patrick's seeming motivation is frustration at the refusal of PM&C to supply documents relating to the working of the national cabinet, ostensibly for reasons that were comprehensively rejected by a Federal Court judge in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. It is more likely that the asperity of the judge's findings against Mr Gaetjens in the AAT, and the grandiose ineptitude of the department in that case, have done more hurt to public confidence in the APS than Senator Patrick has or ever will do. Since the days when PM&C was headed by Messrs Moran, Shergold, Moore-Wilton and Keating, it's hard to recall any "addresses to the APS" made by its secretaries being of useful consequence. Perhaps the end of the year is not the most propitious time for a helpful survey of the state of public administration, free from the distortion of rose-tinted glasses. If this is the case, the PM&C secretary should find another venue, where a balanced consideration of all factors relevant to the wellbeing of the public service can be explained. Staff should be thanked, but that does not excuse the head of the public service, which Mr Gaetjens is pro tem, from subjecting any failings to full, frank and open appraisal.

