Into the 'danger zone': An election is coming

A federal election is imminent. We don't know precisely when, but it will be called soon. Once an election is called (or more precisely, from the time the House of Representatives is dissolved) the caretaker conventions begin. They are important protections for both Australian democracy and the public service (see Richard Mulgan's article on the conventions on the page opposite). Between now and the caretaker period, however, we are entering a murky twilight time, the pre-election non-campaign - a kind of phony war, where the caretaker rules don't apply but everyone in politics is acting as if the election has already started. More than usually, taxation, spending and other public policy decisions taken in this period are highly political. Although generally governments in this time try to keep up an appearance of governing for all Australia, frequently decisions are taken primarily with an eye to winning votes in marginal seats. In theory, politically motivated decisions also coincide with our national interest - on the optimistic assumption that voters favour politicians who do the best job of running the country. In practice, that's not how modern election campaigns work. They are based on winning over swinging voters in marginal seats; their interests can be the same as those of the whole community, but they can also be narrowly targeted with specific policies. Governments aim to sway their votes through appeals to self-interest: grants, subsidies, cheap loans for particular types of company or household, local infrastructure projects and the like. Governments can promise these kinds of handouts during an election campaign, but so can oppositions - putting both sides on a roughly equal footing in terms of promises. Before the campaign, an incumbent government can make announcements that have the standing of actual government policy, not mere promises, and time them for maximum impact. This gives the government an advantage - one that all recent governments, whether Coalition or Labor, have sought to exploit. For the public service, though, it means having to advise on and implement bright ideas dreamt up by political operatives in ministers' offices with the coming election in mind. Some of them may have policy merit (though that's not guaranteed). Some will look good in the short term, but store up dangerous precedents for future policy or have other undesirable long-term impacts. Others might simply be poor policy, involving large costs for minor benefits. In speech to Treasury staff in the 2007 pre-election period, former secretary Ken Henry outlined the pressure Treasury would be under "to respond to the growing number of policy proposals leading up to the calling of an election and once the election is called". He added, "At this time, there is a greater than usual risk of the development of policy proposals that are, frankly, bad," and "the probability and the cost of policy error in the current environment is especially high". Delivered years ago in a different pre-election period, the remarks are just as relevant today The speech was widely reported, but for the wrong reasons - political journalists took parts (out of context) as criticism of the then government's policies, leading Ken Henry to release the speech in full, together with a covering statement that it did not criticise government policy or processes. It illustrates a further danger in this pre-campaign period: press gallery journalists get caught up in the same fever as ministerial staff, putting everything large or small into a frame of the coming election. Public servants have to be even more careful than normal to avoid public statements or actions that could be misinterpreted. The basic message was that this is a time, no matter what government is in power, when bad policy ideas might get a run. Waste and mismanagement are more likely. Careful and mature cabinet consideration of ideas may be replaced with quick reviews by relatively inexperienced ministerial staff looking only at the political consequences, not the broader public interest. A prime example is the sports rorts grants scheme before the last election. The decisions on the grants were taken not during the caretaker period, but just before it, to get them in place before the conventions kicked in. There is some doubt as to whether they all made it by the deadline; it is, however, clear the minister was trying to get the grants locked in beforehand. The subsequent Australian National Audit Office report revealed the extent of the minister's involvement in making decisions on grants inconsistently with the program's guidelines, on considerations such as location of projects in Coalition marginal seats. The fault does not rest entirely with the minister - her public servants failed to advise her about her legal authority to make the decisions she did. They raised no serious objections to the dubious process her office put in place. It was done in a rush, in the pre-election period, but that is no excuse. We see echoes of rushed political handling of policy and administration in the shambles over the Novak Djokovic visa. Unless the public service is vigilant, there will be more such episodes. The government is planning an early budget on March 29. That might be overtaken if the Prime Minister decides to call an election for March, but at least for now it is a likely prospect. Assuming we have a budget, it is likely to contain more handouts and shiny new projects than usual, all aimed at the magical demographic of swinging voters in marginal seats. If the Coalition wins the election, it will be the job of the public service to implement them - but if Labor wins, the new government is likely to have alternative priorities. That poses a problem for the public service: in the run-up to an election, how does it approach the implementation of new budget measures, knowing the alternative government might not want them? On this, at least, the rules are clear. If the measures require an appropriation, the proper thing to do is to wait until Parliament decides. If not, the business of government continues; the public service should proceed as normal. There is still judgment to be exercised: the public service should neither accelerate implementation (favouring the incumbent government) nor delay it (favouring the opposition). Either would leave it open to charges of political favouritism. Governments can also take advantage of a loophole in budget transparency - the budget line for "decisions taken but not yet announced". At the last budget update, the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook (MYEFO), a record $16 billion (yes, with a "b") was allocated for such decisions. A large part of that - exactly how much is secret - is for payments to pharmaceutical and other companies associated with pandemic response; for obvious commercial reasons the government does not disclose how much it has set aside to pay private companies until deals are finalised. Even so, there will be enough there to fund a very large number of grants programs. The attraction of this for governments is that during the election they can announce new programs and answer "How will you pay for this?" questions with "The money is already in the budget". That does not, however, give ministers a free hand to spend money as they wish. It is a myth that a minister can make spending decisions; under the constitution, no monies can be spent without an appropriation (i.e. legislation) from Parliament. Many public servants mistakenly believe a government decision provides authority for spending. That is not the case - a valid appropriation is required. In the pre-election period this can be overlooked; indeed, one of the problems with the sports grants program was doubt over whether Parliament had authorised the minister to make those decisions. Many public servants find the start of the caretaker period actually relieves pressure. There are still grey areas, but there are sources of guidance, including the Prime Minister's Department, and precedents for tricky situations. In the pre-caretaker period, avoiding undue political pressure from ministers and their offices, ensuring proper use of public resources, and maintaining public service impartiality and independence is harder, but no less important.

