Tony Abbott would be an excellent replacement for Boris

On the day when our national honours were announced I noticed that there was a brief mention of a push for our ex-prime minister, and current expatriate, Tony Abbott to be made the next UK prime minister. My first reaction was hasn't Britain suffered enough humiliation already what with Brexit, COVID-19 and Boris? But on second thought, I suppose this is one way that Tony Abbott could get the knighthood he craves, as payback for the one he gave to the Duke of Edinburgh a few years ago, and doesn't he deserve it, for services to the republic? And, in the UK they have put up with Dr Germaine Greer for some time, so, for balance, they might as well take Tony, to complete the pair, and to restore balance to the Force. I expect that the Australian Republic Movement would be quite supportive of his new job, as this move would get another mad dog off their conceptual beach? Tony could even take Alan Jones, Mr Flint or Barnaby Joyce (famously an ex-New Zealander) with him as special advisors, clearing out the monarchist closet, so to speak. Personally, I'm all for it, as long as it isn't done as a contra deal where, for example, they get Tony Abbott as their PM, and we get Boris or Prince Andrew as latter-day remittance men, living quietly and ignominiously in our midst. Reviewing Australia Day, I notice that you do not hear the Saxons going on about the Norman invasion anymore, but let us hope that our own national reconciliation to an Australia Day can be achieved in rather less than 900 years. In the course of arguing for social-credit-style land taxes, Ronald Johnson accuses the Morrison government of rewarding usury (Letters, January 27). Usury means lending money at exorbitant interest. I cannot imagine how an official interest rate of 0.1 per cent or a home mortgage rate of one or two per cent could be described as usurious. In fact with inflation of three per cent per annum it is a tax on the savings of honest and productive workers. If Mr Johnson is looking for someone to blame for high land prices in the ACT he should look no farther than the Barr government who fund much of their expenditure by acting as a land developer. Acting as a monopoly they restrict the supply of land to ensure high returns. Sandy Paine seems to be suggesting our constitutional arrangements are fine, hence the heading, "If it ain't broke don't fix it" (Letters, January 23). Apart from the key fact that our head of state is a foreigner; her vice-regal representative is chosen by a totally undemocratic process, namely the Prime Minister alone; yet there is no reference in the constitution to the Prime Minister and his or her duties; there is no acknowledgment and national status of Indigenous Australians, despite their continuing requests for inclusion; nor is there any no mention, either in the document itself or in a preamble, of anything resembling a "bill of rights" such as exists in most Western democracies. I could go on, but will add only that many of the same anomalies and non-democratic processes apply also at state level. If it "ain't broke", the constitution, while it might still be "on the road", sure does need, and urgently, quite a few replacement parts. Sandy Paine's letter "If it ain't broke don't fix it" (Letters, January 23) suggests a very practical and dare I say refreshing approach to Australia's progression to adulthood as an independent nation. Forget the republic and president nonsense, those terms are devalued these days . Australia with its own resident head of state will continue to be a commonwealth. The head of state should be styled the Governor-General as Sandy suggested. Little would need to be changed, but the golden diamond-studded telephone to Buckingham Palace would unplugged by a Telstra technician and taken to the Museum of Australian Democracy for future generations to wonder at. Even the letterheads would still be usable, with the Governor-General's title still displayed and a kangaroo and an emu pasted over the lion and the unicorn. Let's be proudly Australian, for Don's sake. Let us stand out in the world with our own symbols. In the current circumstances, as Omicron tears across the country, I have even more trouble than normal understanding the position taken by Senator Seselja on Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) in the ACT. He is so vehemently opposed to my right to choose VAD that he is prepared to go against what a clear majority of his constituents think (polls have support for VAD in the ACT at over 70 per cent); and to also undermine our democratic rights by not allowing the ACT Legislative Assembly to even debate the issue, despite most states having already legalised VAD. But when we look at COVID-19 he is an enthusiastic and vocal defender of his government's "let it rip" attitude which is now directly leading to something of the order of 70 deaths per day. This consequence of relaxing restrictions was not unexpected. I find his position on these two issues hard to reconcile. Perhaps those in favour need to start extolling the economic benefits of VAD to gain the senator's support. Given the deputy PM's latest gaffe, about people not dying from COVID in Australia, we can only wonder how easily he might have "slipped up" when representing Australia on his UK and US trip last December. Then he was dealing not only with jetlag, rushing around London's high-end shopping streets and marvelling to the media about the busy mask-less crowds all around him but his mind and body were also handling the onset of COVID infection symptoms. Hopefully all governments have addressed the possibility of post-viral "brain fog" and memory impairment interfering with the capacity of ministers to communicate clearly, make sound decisions and carry out their other public duties. In Rear Vision on Radio National on Australia Day, I heard a description of the "diplomatic dance" involving Pakistan which played an essential part in reopening the West's conversation with China in the early 1970s. It made me think about the important role a relatively neutral country can play in world affairs. It also made me hope Australia will prove itself as a nation by taking a neutral role in the terrifying confrontation currently between Russia and Ukraine. This is why I appreciated both the editorial "Nobody wants another Crimean War" (canberratimes.com.au, January 25) and David Perkins' letter "On a powder keg" (Letters, January 26). Fireworks on invasion day don't make me feel national pride but if Australia takes its "vital diplomatic role to urge peaceful settlements to this crisis" as Perkins suggests I will hold my head higher. Shane Rattenbury, given you appear to hold the whip hand in this ACT Greens/Labor government, do you think you could arrange for the transfer of just a few thousand dollars from the $1.5 billion (and rising) tram budget to conduct a weed poisoning program to kill off the weeds at almost every cement island, sets of lights and road meets footpath joints in the suburbs. While this is largely out of sight for inner-city dwellers let me tell you it is embarrassingly untidy for residents in the 'burbs. As any good politician knows, occasionally you need to throw some crumbs to the peasants in the 'burbs lest they become noisy and irritable. Thanks in anticipation. Would someone from the National Australia Day Council, a not-for-profit Australian government-owned social enterprise, please explain why the Prime Minister has the honour of giving a speech and announcing the names of the award recipients? The selection is an apolitical process, the culmination of which should be seen to be so by keeping politicians out of the limelight and having the Governor-General undertake the formalities. It's Australia Day 2022. Of course we're all proud of our country and our ongoing multicultural successes - but we haven't acknowledged and felt pride in the continuous occupation and care for this amazing land by our First Nations people over the past 65,000 years. Surely that should be at the core of "reflect, respect, celebrate". Instead it's "ignore, shame, sadness". Aboriginal spokespeople need to refrain from the inaccuracy of poetic licence. The dawn of time was not 60,000, 80,000 or even 100,000 years ago. Whoever made the John McEnroe mould has got a lot to answer for. Making the mould was bad enough. Not destroying it after the event was disastrous. It resulted in the creation of McEnroe Mark II in the shape of Novak Djokovic. Sporting authorities need to put a stop to these clowns who think they should be able to enjoy themselves while playing the serious sport of tennis. If not the next thing you'll have is players thinking they can enjoy themselves playing cricket, footy, or, heaven forbid, lawn bowls. Whenever I see reports of anti-vaxxers protesting in Australia and overseas about the COVID vaccination, I wonder what they are doing in regard to childhood vaccinations for diseases such as diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, polio, mumps, chicken pox, meningococcal and so on. Surely they aren't silly enough to reject those as well. We've heard from Crispin Hull ("ARM should go away", canberratimes.com.au, January 25) plumping for two-thirds of Parliament to endorse the Prime Minister's single nominee for head of state; a very minimal model. Now, let's hear from all voters. With the "freeing" of the Aboriginal flag design it only remains for the Department of Veterans' Affairs to stop pretending they own the term ANZAC and enforcing draconian penalties for not getting their permission to sell products labelled with it including "Anzac" biscuits. Conservative voters who value the environment, and feel strongly that more action should be taken to counter climate change, will have much to think about before voting at the next federal election. They should be aware a vote for the conservatives is a vote for Barnaby Joyce as Deputy Prime Minister. The attribution of insanity (without proper diagnosis) as a weapon in political debates is unethical. Bill Deane may argue "some people do it all the time", but this is not an excuse (Letters, January 27). That people behave badly doesn't mean that principles are wrong. I would rather be thought of as "prim" than as walking past an inappropriate standard. For efficiency and low emissions sustainability, the human race should probably adopt vegetarianism, and for renewable materials, cannabis plants and bamboo.

