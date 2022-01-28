news, latest-news, nick kyrgios, tennis act, tennis australia, australian open, aus open, thanasi kokkinakis, australian open doubles

Nick Kyrgios says carving a legacy as an entertainer who can bring new fans to tennis outweighs the pursuit of a Grand Slam title, adamant "that's how the sport is going to survive". Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been the story of the Australian Open leading into their doubles final against fellow countrymen Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in Melbourne on Saturday night. They have sent crowds into a frenzy, thriving off the energy of fans as the pair buck tradition and transform Melbourne Park's stands into something more resembling a zoo than a tennis arena. While Dylan Alcott closed the book on his stellar career and Ash Barty is on the verge of her maiden Australian Open singles title, the "Special Ks" have become a must-see attraction. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis' doubles run is redefining how people watch tennis - and the Canberra firebrand is relishing every moment. MORE SPORT "Tennis is a sport that as of now, has never been talked about as much. For the Australian Open, for the sport, we need more attention, we need more viewers," Kyrgios said. "My goal is to only bring new fans that may not be following tennis to watch tennis. If they flick on a match and they have Thanasi and I playing in this entertaining doubles match and they know nothing about tennis, if they watched that [semi-final], they probably would tune in next time. "That's what I'm about, that's what I want to bring. I think that's how the sport is going to survive." Saturday's showdown marks the first time two Australian pairs have competed in the final since 1980, with Ebden and Purcell the more experienced doubles pairing. But Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have already dethroned the tournament's No. 1 seed in a stunning run that will be remembered for vibes more so than who actually lifts the trophy. But Kyrgios wants to make clear this is anything but a circus act, adamant his biggest ambition is to engage a new fanbase. "I think I've played pretty good tennis in the past," Kyrgios said. "I've beaten pretty much every player that's picked up a racquet. I've obviously had to play a certain level of tennis. It's not like I'm going out there putting on a clown suit and creating a circus. "I have also won titles, I've played the traditional way. I think now I'm able to channel a different fanbase. That's only positive in my opinion. "This whole week has been insane. I feel like every time I go to the court, it's like my last day. We're playing all of these advanced doubles pairs, so I'm not expecting to win. We keep pulling a rabbit out of the hat." The Weston Creek Tennis Club will host a watch party throughout the Australian Open finals, with a big screen on-site to broadcast action from Melbourne Park as fans get swept up in the hype.

