Billy Pollard surely has the toughest task of any ACT Brumby hoping to get game time this year. The former rugby league prodigy is sitting behind three players in his position who have all played for the Wallabies in the past 12 months. So how does he deal with it? He smiles, because Pollard says the trio of hookers ahead of him the peaking order are all taking time out of their individual preparations to help accelerate his career. "Three Wallabies in front of me, it's tough. But what's so good about all of them is that they go out of their way to help me," Pollard said. "I think that's probably different to a lot of clubs. [Folau Fainga'a] was helping me throw yesterday, [Lachlan Lonergan] with scrums and putting the team first shows a lot about them. "The first two years was about trying to learn as much as I could. This year I'm still trying to do that, but if I can mix that with a bit of game time that would be pretty exciting." Pollard will start in the No. 2 jersey in the Brumbies' trial match against the NSW Waratahs in Bowral on Saturday. The former junior star, who was chased by several NRL clubs, made his Super Rugby debut last year but hasn't played a game since after having surgery to repair the sesamoid bone in his toe. MORE CANBERRA SPORT He knows he will spend most of the year behind Fainga'a, Lonergan and Connal McInerney, but his taste of Super Rugby action has given him the confidence to aim him this year. "It was obviously very nerve wracking [to debut], but I think I really needed it because I'd been on the sidelines wondering 'am I up to it'," Pollard said. "Getting that experience helped me and hopefully going forward I can try to hone what I've been working on. "I've only played a handful of games in the last couple of years and I didn't think I'd get [my toe] good. It was a big recovery for such a little injury, but I couldn't be happier." Pollard and a host of young guns get their opportunity to force their way into Dan McKellar's plans with the bulk of the squad's Wallabies rested from the first trial. Depth could be more important this year given the lingering COVID-19 outbreaks, which have forced other competitions to extend squads or have a pool of players ready to be called on incase others test positive. That's why McKellar is so keen to get his eyes on players like Remsy Lemisio, Charlie Cale, Declan Meredith and Hudson Creighton, while Harry Vella, Ed Kennedy, Lachie Albert and Nathan Carroll will also get game time from the bench. "I think it's more a thing of not throwing some boys in the deep end and getting them out there so they can really show what they're worth and feel comfortable in the position that they're in," said stand-in captain Ryan Lonergan. "We've seen it with the Big Bash, there's a lot of club guys going in and getting opportunities. It could definitely happen [at the Brumbies] this year. It's going to be a great test of depth and that's exciting." SUPER RUGBY TRIAL Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Bowral, 5.30pm. Brumbies: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Remsy Lemisio, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Tom Hooper, 6. Charlie Cale, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Jahrome Brown, 9. Ryan Lonergan (c), 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Declan Meredith, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Hudson Creighton, 14. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 15. Tom Banks. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Harry Vella, Tom Ross, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Titi Nofoagatatoa, Lachie Albert, Rod Iona, Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Len Ikitau, Cam Clark, Jesse Mogg, Nick Chapman, Nathan Carroll. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

