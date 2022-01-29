news, latest-news, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Max Purcell, Australian Open, Australian Open doubles

On paper it's mate v mate, but Max Purcell has lit the fuse for another tense doubles battle when two all-Australian teams fight for the men's title on Saturday. Purcell and Matt Ebden will meet the bash brothers - Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis - on Rod Laver Arena, guaranteeing at least one local will win an Australian Open title this year. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have been whipping fans into a frenzy on their run to the final, and the intense atmosphere has rubbed some players the wrong way. The coaches of Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic fronted Kyrgios in the changerooms after the No.1 seeds were knocked, while New Zealand's Michael Venus lashed the Canberran and described him as "an absolute knob". It was thought an Australian showdown would be all smiles, but Purcell jumped into a social-media conversation to hint there will be extra feeling when the teams hit the court. "All I'm saying is the way those boys are acting is extremely disrespectful to their opponents," Purcell said, commenting on a Kyrgios and Kokkinakis video before both teams secured finals spots. When challenged by another user, Purcell replied: "How am I not respecting the tournament? I'm playing with good sportsmanship and having a good time. Not having the crowd yell profanity at my opponents and purposely distracting them inbetween points?" Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have been unfazed by criticism and hope the crowd will be in their favour for the Australian duel. The long-time friends spent years on the junior circuit together before turning professional, winning the Wimbledon doubles title in 2013. Their careers have taken very different paths. Kyrgios burst on to the professional stage and established himself as an unpredictable weapon, beating the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Kokkinakis was tipped to do the same, but cruel injuries halted his rise and he has been forced to overcome career-threatening problems to get back on the court. MORE SPORT "I feel like every time I go to the court, it's like my last day," Kyrgios said. "We're playing all of these advanced doubles pairs, so I'm not expecting to win. We keep pulling a rabbit out of the hat." Kyrgios described the looming Australian doubles battle as "f---ing awesome", urging the public to get excited about the showdown. The 26-year-old has thrived in his role as an "entertainer" this year, seemingly more comfortable playing to please the fans rather than putting all of his focus on winning. He was knocked out of the singles event by Daniil Medvedev, but only after the Russian managed to blunt Kyrgios' rapid serve. With the singles pressure alleviated, Kyrgios turned his attention to teaming with Kokkinakis, whose singles campaign ended in round one. "It feels good [to be in the final]. I'm excited, I'm just looking forward to going out there and having a chance to play in front of that crowd. It's going to be a fun experience." Asked who he thought the crowd would support in the all-Australian final, Kokkinakis said: "Hopefully [us]. They can support who they want to support, but hopefully they're for us. "We couldn't have asked for anything more as far as the crowd support so far." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

