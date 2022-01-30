comment, editorial, canberra times editorial, covid, covid-19, vaccine booster

Canberra's status as one of the most vaccinated jurisdictions in the world could be challenged as the ACT government reveals booster take up has slowed. While we were enthusiastic to roll up our sleeves as the COVID-19 vaccination program began last year it appears complacency is now threatening the health and safety of our community. Acting ACT Health Minister Chris Steel on Friday said less than half of the eligible population in the territory had received a booster shot. He said take-up of the third dose was falling behind government forecasts which left more people at risk of severe outcomes or death. The news was especially grim, delivered as it was on the same day the nation recorded its most deadly day of the pandemic so far. There were 98 deaths reported across Australia on Friday, including the death of a Canberra man in his 80s. While the ACT is still ahead of all other states and territories with nearly 45 per cent of the eligible population boosted, the take-up has been slower than expected. Of most concern is the fact little more than 63 per cent of five- to-11-year-olds have been vaccinated. This is well short of the 90 per cent Chief Minister Andrew Barr predicted before the start of the school year. The government said this week it expected a spike in the number of asymptomatic cases as rapid antigen tests were rolled out to schools. With so many children unvaccinated there is little doubt the virus will quickly circulate in classrooms over the territory despite the best intentions of teachers, schools and parents. And it is little wonder parents of vulnerable children are fearful of their return to the schoolyard. Research commissioned by the government at the end of last year indicated complacency could set in in such a highly vaccinated population and result in a lower booster take-up. While complacency would be responsible for some of the reluctance to get a third shot, there also remains confusion around why we need a booster when two doses of a vaccine was until recently considered fully dosed. There are also mixed messages surrounding whether people who have recovered from COVID-19 should get a booster shot; suddenly a reality for so many after the Omicron wave. The simplest way to get the health message through loud and clear is to make the booster shot required for a person to be considered fully vaccinated. NSW joined Victoria this week in calls to do just that in order to increase the take-up of the booster in those states. Until this happens and more people line up for their jabs we can expect more people to get sick and for the nation's daily death toll records to climb. If you haven't already, get your booster shot. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/2a35c094-49d8-4cee-a675-5d04be77064e.jpg/r10_435_4245_2828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg