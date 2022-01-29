news, latest-news,

ACT Policing is seeking assistance to find missing 13-year-old girl, Sarah Kirchner. Sarah has not been seen or heard from since about 8pm Friday and was last seen in the Holt area. She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build, about 170 cm (5'7") tall with black hair in a bob style cut just below her ears. Sarah was wearing a grey jumper, grey beanie, white tracksuit pants and black shoes. Police and family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her. Anyone who has seen Sarah is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. Please quote reference 7023551. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33pRA5ArzT57tWtt8VHHenS/317d60de-0771-42ef-b59d-5af1d7d032c1.png/r0_320_749_743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg