All current public health restrictions in the ACT will continue for a further four weeks as Canberrans return from holidays and children go back to school. The ACT government is also encouraging Canberrans to work from home where possible in February. Low level indoor restrictions such as density limits, mandatory face masks and use of the Check in CBR app will remain in place until Friday, February 25, unless a review in two weeks indicates they are no longer required to manage COVID-19 cases. New positive COVID test results in the ACT have been steadily declining each day, down to 584 new cases reported on Sunday. There were no new deaths since the man in his 80s reported on Friday, but 61 people were in hospital with the virus. Three were in intensive care, with one person under ventilation. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in Australia, it was important sensible measures were implemented locally to flatten the curve and protect those in the community most at risk of serious illness. "The extension of these measures is a sensible step to mitigate virus transmission during a period of increased activity. We're anticipating much more movement across the community over the coming weeks as Canberrans go back to work and schools reopen," he said. "The recommendation for people to continue to work from home, where it suits them and their employer, will help to mitigate the risk of widespread workplace transmission, while recognising that some employees need to return to the workplace to meet their business needs or for their own wellbeing." He had previously pleaded for the APS to show flexibility and compassion by allowing its workforce to work from home during the Omicron wave. More than 200,000 rapid antigen tests will be distributed to teachers, school staff and school children over the next week, boosting the level of surveillance. It's highly likely that significantly more asymptomatic cases will be identified, Mr Barr said. "We have started to see cases stabilise in the past 10 days and we'll use the next two weeks to closely monitor the situation, particularly around what a return to school and many of our regular routines means for case numbers." Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith warned it was critical people continued to get tested if they had COVID symptoms, were household contacts or were at high or moderate risk of contracting the virus. Turnaround times for PCR testing was now between 24 to 48 hours. "While our testing clinics experienced significant pressure earlier in the month, this has now eased and there's plenty of capacity once again at the ACT government's testing clinics," Ms Stephen-Smith said. The government is also encouraging Canberrans to get their vaccine booster as soon as possible. Appointments are available this week at the AIS and airport mass vaccination clinics. Nine public health directives still in force in the ACT were due to expire in two weeks, prior to this latest decision. They include the dancing ban and requirements on cafes and licensed venues to ensure patrons are seated while eating and drinking. Low level density limits on non-essential retail, gyms, weddings, funerals, places of worship and entertainment and educational venues remain in effect. The check-in app remains mandatory for retail, organised events, transport and building sites. Existing business support measures have been extended and an additional funding round offered for Amp It Up grants. However, the Canberra Liberals are calling on the government to provide more assistance, warning the Small Business Hardship Scheme had done little to support those struggling the most with the "shadow lockdown". Opposition leader Elizabeth Lee said the V-shape economic recovery plan had not happened and the feedback they had received from businesses was that patronage was still very low and many were making the decision to close indefinitely. "It is clear this ACT Labor-Greens government has gone missing, leaving behind the many small businesses crying out for help," she said. "The Chief Minister must step up and provide the necessary support to ensure more of our small businesses do not close their doors for good." Ms Lee highlighted warning signs in the latest CommSec State of the States report that the ACT had fallen to where it was now, ahead of only the Northern Territory on economic performance. The territory also has the second highest level of unemployment at 4.5 per cent and recorded the second lowest retail spending in Australia. "We have seen over the weekend NSW unveil a comprehensive support package to help businesses rebound from the COVID-19 Omicron wave because they know how important it is for small businesses to survive during this tough time," she said.

