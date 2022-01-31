video,

There was a buzz in the air at the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and flag raising at Rond Terrace. People from across Canberra gathered by Lake Burley Griffin to enjoy a lovely summer's day and welcome our newest citizens.

