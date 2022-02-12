'I followed the workings of my mind': Revisiting the landscapes of Gerald Murnane

life-style, books, gerald murnane, last letter to a reader, giramondo

A certain kind of reader realises early enough they will not get through everything they want to. There will be books - worthy ones, too - that go unread. Time will eventually run out before the bookshelves do. If a reader is aiming for breadth, re-reading will seem like a fruitless diversion, like treading in footsteps on a path already mapped out. But the rest of us realise we can't read it all and don't even try. Following those already trod paths offers a different kind of breadth. A revisited book shows as much about the book as it does about the person we have become since we last read it. A revisited book is a marker in our lives. What then for the writer? There are countless novelists who declare in interviews they do not go back and review their old stuff. It's too painful, they say. They would spot the errors or the limp passages or the arcs they wish they could change. But in the first months of the pandemic, in a small town in far western Victoria, a writer who claims to have no imagination, set out to report on the experience of reading his fiction again for the first time. In Last Letter to a Reader, Gerald Murnane documents the experience of re-reading, recording precisely the mental images and connections thrown up by the sentences he, in some cases, wrote decades before. "I discovered early in life that the act of reading is much more complicated than most people seem to acknowledge," Murnane writes. "My project, as I called it, was never going to be a simple confrontation. And so, while I scanned in their printed form a hundred thousand of the million and more words that I had scrawled in ballpoint pen half-a-century ago, I did what I've always preferred to do in the presence of a certain sort of text: I followed the workings of my mind." Murnane, who was born in Melbourne in 1939, now lives in Goroke, the town with a population of 299 to which he moved after his wife died. It is 370 kilometres north west of Melbourne. "Is the next Nobel laureate tending bar in a dusty Australian town?" asked The New York Times in a March 2018 headline. Known for his intensity of purpose, Murnane is also a committed archivist, documenting his own life and literary work in filing cabinets in the sparse room where he lives. The reports on his re-reading were originally intended for his archives, not publication. But encouraged by his publisher, Ivor Indyk of Giramondo, Murnane went on, his ideal reader in mind. The result is a slender volume of essays. Anyone hoping for something like those old staple-bound study guides with black-and-yellow covers will find Last Letter to a Reader unhelpful. Murnane writes about a key sentence that for him encapsulates the exhilaration of fiction: ''The boy's name was David." It is a sentence from, and the title of a piece in, A History of Books (2012). A man who taught creative writing, as Murnane did, considers the sentences he remembers from all the student work he ever assessed. The narrator ("The man's name was whatever it was.") arranges a kind of mental horse race, the winner to be the most memorable piece of fiction from his time as a teacher. The most memorable sentence "The boy's name was David" did something to explain the peculiar value of fiction and why persons [such as the narrator] devoted much of their lives to the writing and reading of fiction. Murnane writes, "There was never a boy named David, the writer of the fiction might as well have written, but if you, the Reader, and I, the Writer, can agree that there might have been such a boy so named, then I undertake to tell you what you could never have otherwise have learned about any boy of any name. The narrator does not remember the rest of the story." Murnane's fiction is clearly fiction. To read it is to be aware of the shape of its sentences and paragraphs, to acknowledge the tacit and evolving agreements between writer and reader, that the boy's name was David. The act of re-reading is to reconsider the context in which those agreements were first made. Do they still hold true? Will we accept the name of the boy? What do the sentences remind the reader of now? The original act of reading or something else entirely? The Plains (1982), Murnane's third book, expanded for me what a novel could do and what it could be, when I read it in high school on an English teacher's suggestion, attracted to the idea of reading something overlooked and different. But when I re-read the book now, I remember the feeling of reading it, the experience of the novel. My thoughts have little to do with the plot: a film-maker heading onto the plains, leaving Australia behind, ready to make the definitive film about life there, only to become ultimately paralysed by a lifetime of note taking and making. "I would have to search among my earliest notes and drafts in order to learn what I thought I was doing when I began to write what later became The Plains," Murnane writes in Last Letter to a Reader, "but even that might tell me no more than would my present-day conjectures, given that I've learned a good deal about my ways as a writer during the past 40 years." Murnane's inner life is clearly rich. He takes his archive very seriously, which in one part contains the results of horse races that take place on the various courses in two countries which only exist in his mind. His fiction comes, perhaps self-consciously, from this same mental landscape, vast and still to be explored again and again. These new essays might be a sensible place to start, if there can be such a thing. Last Letter to a Reader stands, then, as a companion to the act of going back over Murnane's work, but I suspect, too, there would be something here for a reader totally unfamiliar with Murnane. Packaged and labelled differently, these essays could be the work of a novelist whose first-person narrator is considering again his work, which does not exist beyond these pages. The revelation that comes in the final pages is that Murnane has not re-read every word in the almost year-long project to re-read his work. "What happened in almost every instances was that a certain page, or even a certain passage, would bring to mind something other than the imagery or state of feeling that was likely to have brought into being that page or that passage. The urge to put into words my latest insight was stronger than the urge to experience again the earlier, and so I would write rather than read," Murnane writes. The result is a fragmented insight into Murnane's inspirations, preoccupations and techniques. There is the lifelong affinity for horse racing, the desire for patterns to emerge from randomness and the uncertainty around women. The technique, too, of the writer: a Remington Monarch typewriter, a gift from Murnane's future wife in 1965, set up in borrowed spaces the kitchen, the bedroom against blank walls and windows without a view. Last Letter to a Reader is a meditation on the power of reading, its purposes and potential. Fiction has to come from somewhere but that somewhere is rarely mapped out clearly, especially when writers and readers deal with the truly fictional. Murnane notes that his books are set somewhere, they have to be, but there will not be a grid reference in this world that points the reader to the location. There is plenty to consider here in the way we, as readers, relate to the books we revisit. These essays, a rare fruit of the pandemic lockdowns, reveal a little more of the workings of Murnane's mind - a rare and extraordinary landscape in our literature.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35sFyBanpD896MKnAH5FRtj/40db8bac-c2ad-4df6-83de-223d217d9058.jpg/r1_412_5001_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg