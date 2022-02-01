Times Past: February 1, 1973

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

On this day in 1973, The Canberra Times reported that the ACT Advisory Council had been asked to consider whether legislative action should be taken to control noise from domestic animals. The suggestion of legislative control for animal noise followed the drafting of the ACT Dog Ordinance, which was still being considered by the Advisory Council. The paper pointed out that there was no legislation in the ACT capable of sufficiently dealing with animal noise. Any dispute over animal noises had to be dealt with privately, either by negotiating a settlement with the neighbour, or by suing in a court of law on an action called private nuisance. This action could only be brought in the ACT Supreme Court, and the cost of this would not be worthwhile considering the extent of the costs in relation to the nature of the complaint, as the paper pointed out: "the cost is prohibitive and disproportionate to the character of the complaint." The Department of the Capital Territory prepared a paper, which was reviewed at an Advisory council meeting, and suggested certain controls of animal noise come into effect to reduce noise complaints. Some of the suggestions included prohibition of roosters on land held under the City Area Leases Ordinance, and new standards of confinement for dogs, as closely confined dogs had a greater tendency to bark excessively. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11959416

