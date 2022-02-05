life-style, books,

In the opening pages of Beautiful World, Where Are You?, the latest book from bestselling novelist Sally Rooney, the author describes a young woman sitting at her computer at work, scrolling through social media. The woman flicks through photos of pets, news stories, advertisements. Rooney describes her: "Nothing changed in her outward relationship to the world that would allow an observer to determine what she felt about what she saw". She is distant, aloof, guarded. In this, she mirrors the women featured in Rooney's previous two books. In the blockbuster hit Normal People, Marianne is handicapped by her emotional dysfunction, making it impossible for her to be honest about her feelings for Connell. And in Conversations With Friends, Frances is also emotionally guarded, incapable of admitting her deep feelings for the married man she is having an affair with, or her difficult experiences with chronic illness, instead bottling everything inside to retain her cool, calm exterior. It's a style of female character that is far removed from the heroines who have previously graced the pages of seminal literary works, and one that is becoming more and more common in contemporary fiction. Arguably, the distant, dysfunctional literary heroine is a product of the modern era of gender identity, and it's hard to encounter her without wondering, who is she there to appeal to? When I was growing up in the late 90s and early 2000s, and obsessively reading everything I could get my hands on, there was a consistent trend across the classics of a certain type of female lead. Jo March in Little Women, Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, Anne Shirley in Anne of Green Gables, Jane Eyre in the eponymous novel - these were all feisty, independent women who were consistently told that they had too much emotion, were too invested in the world around them, to the point where it was unseemly. Fast forward to the 90s and early 2000's, and female leads had evolved past the propriety expected of the fairer sex, but their emotional core hadn't shifted that much. Bridget in Bridget Jones' Diary, Carrie in Sex in the City, even Hermione from Harry Potter - all bolshy, smart, opinionated women who again, if anything, felt too much about too many things. In contrast, the women featured in Rooney's novels and in the pages of many books by female writers who have come in her wake, are limp, cold, emotionless. Their feelings are pushed down, and only appear when they are stretched to their absolute limits (Eileen and Alice, the two women at the core of Beautiful World, Where Are You?, stay distant and polite until the final chapter of the novel where they both explode in their own emotional reckonings, not unlike Marianne and Frances before them). In Australia, similarly cool and distant women mark the pages of books like The Inland Sea by Madeleine Watts, Cherry Beach by Laura McPhee Browne and Kokomo by Victoria Hannan. These are women who have significant shifts happening in their lives, who are grappling with grief and trauma, identity crises and family drama, but who are determined to minimise the depth of their emotions for those around them - especially men (in the case of the heterosexual characters in these books) - and except for during sex, where their masks finally slip. The contrast between these two eras of literary heroines is stark, and it begs the question of where the trend has emerged from, and who it's serving. Having come of age in a similar period to the majority of these authors, I can trace the desire to appear cool, calm and unaffected by emotion to the messages I was served about ideal femininity in the internet age. Over the years of perfecting my social media image, I imbibed the message that "oversharing" was distasteful, and that nothing is more attractive than an enigmatic half-smile, and a lack of emotional detail. Terms like the "humble brag" for when people (understandably) wanted to share their achievements, or the demeaning of people who detail life events on social media, quickly taught me that there is nothing more embarrassing than wearing your emotions on your sleeve. Men on dating apps are looking for "confident" and "chill" girls, and the only way to achieve a high-level heterosexual attraction is to emulate these qualities both online and off. As a teenager, I channelled the feisty heroines of my favourite books, and was bossy, argumentative, and always hanging out the front of school with a petition and a clipboard, wearing my values on my sleeve. I was roundly ridiculed for my embarrassing passion for the world around me, and soon learned that if I wanted to have social capital, I would have to wear my political ideals and emotions closer to my chest. Reading the women who adorn the pages of contemporary literary fiction, I see the same desire for a strong, confident exterior displayed in these characters - a guarding of emotion, and a reliance on female friendships as the only site of open and unfiltered engagement. It presents a fascinating opportunity for unravelling how gender norms have been internalised by the cis-hetero millennial woman, reflected back on the page in the form of characters who are unsettlingly familiar. But is this trope serving us well? Are we reinforcing the notion of women's emotions as "hysterical" and best kept under wraps? In Rooney's novels, the emotional arc of her female characters is often sudden and unexpected. Their feelings bottle up until they explode, the release of their anguish cathartic and necessary to the resolution of the novel. Perhaps there is a lesson in this - that our true feelings, no matter how hard we try to demonstrate a hard exterior shell to the world, are unable to be quashed for long. The literary heroines of the past may have been more public with their feelings, but they were punished for their honesty as well, destined to be social misfits and aberrations in the eyes of polite society. But there must be a middle ground between the fire of the past and the ice of the present women in literature. If each generation of literary legends is linked to the social and political environment of the writers creating them, we can hope that these two extremes are turned into a more complex and balanced medium in the next generation of fiction.

