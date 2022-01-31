news, latest-news,

A young Canberra family are the new owners of a fully renovated duplex in Narrabundah, after putting forward the top bid of $1,377,000 at the weekend. They were among about a dozen registered bidders in attendance at the auction of 12 Pullen Street on Saturday. More than 200 groups inspected the three-bedroom home during its four-week sale campaign, which was led by Lauren Laing and Will Honey of The Property Collective. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: On Saturday, bidding kicked off at $1.05 million and went up in $50,000 increments before it quickly hit $1.3 million. Ms Laing said the final bid was placed by a local Canberra family who had been searching for their next home for quite some time. "They were actually under bidders to about eight properties ... so they were extremely keen to get this one," she said. "It was a young family, which was really nice to pass this house on to someone like that." The separate title duplex was renovated about five years ago and now boasts a modern galley kitchen, timber flooring throughout, ducted air conditioning and two outdoor decks. Following the refurbishments, the home changed hands in 2018 for $917,500. "What people really loved is the fact that it was a turnkey home - internally, externally, everything was done. Whereas in Narrabundah at the moment, many houses that are up for sale do need a little bit of work," Ms Laing said. "I think that's what attracted a lot of people and it just had a really beautiful feel to the home." Ms Laing said the home is considered an entry level property in Narrabundah, where the median house price is currently $1,223,000, according to CoreLogic. She expects fully renovated homes like this one will be in high demand in 2022. "I think quality homes [are] still what people are really after. Of course, there [are] going to be people out there that want to add touches to a home but I think turnkey homes are always going to bring in big numbers," she said. The Narrabundah sale was among 79 homes taken to auction in Canberra across the week. The preliminary clearance rate was 82 per cent. Auctions returned in strong numbers across the country, with 1160 homes taken to auction across the combined capital cities, compared to just 436 last week. This time last year, just 884 homes went under the hammer across the combined capitals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

