Melbourne/Naarm artist Damon Kowarsky's exhibition presents his etchings and aquatints, through which he explores human and non-human landscapes. The core of Kowarsky's work across drawing, printmaking and painting lies in his interpretation of architectural spaces and public landscapes worldwide. Throughout his travels in Europe, Asia and the Americas, he collects experiences and vistas for translation into evocative, narrative and immersive images. It opens on Saturday February 5, at Megalo Print Studio, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, and runs until March 19. See: megalo.org. It's becoming a busy year at M16 Artspace with new exhibitions open there on February 11 and running until February 27. In the shared exhibition Counterpart, Tess Horwitz touches on the beauty and terror in our interconnectedness with Nature and Ali Aedy explores the dichotomy between feelings of wholeness and brokenness. For Oak Trees, David Attwood commissioned a replica of the drinking glass in Michael Craig-Martin's artwork An Oak Tree, which is simply a glass of water and a short printed text, wherein the artist proclaims to have transformed the glass of water into an oak tree. Alongside the replica, Attwood presents a series of still life drawings made by members of the Artists Society of Canberra. And in Up, Dorte Conroy uses colour to bring depth to the composition of geometric shapes. Finally, in Rot!, Emerson Radisch's live installation, a McDonald's cheeseburger is used to explore themes such as excess and waste. See: m16artspace.com.au. Opening at aMBUSH Gallery Canberra on February 10, is this solo exhibition by Australia artist Jess Cochrane. It's an assortment of stylised photographic portraits embellished with rough, gestural mark-making using acrylic paint to make the viewer question the intent of the original image and what's under the surface. It's on until March 20. For more information, visit ambushgallery.com. Tom Buckland will be performing his DIY live rendition of the sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey at Belconnen Arts Centre's Rehearsal Room on Saturday, February 12 at 4.30 and 6pm. He'll perform alongside live music by Marlné Claudine Radice. See: belcoarts.com.au. The Monkey King Themselves, Charlie Chapstik/Daddy Charles, is coming to demolish archaic stereotypes of Asian culture with drag, burlesque, classical Chinese dance, song, martial arts, poetry, storytelling and visual art. At the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday February 5 at 7.30pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Billed as "a three-person one-man show", this series of comic monologues by Angus FitzSimons (Senior Moments) stars three veteran performers - Noeline Brown, Max Gillies and John Wood. It's at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on Saturday February 12 at 2pm and 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Carl Rafferty presents a champagne celebration of favourite tunes at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery on Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13 at 6pm (doors open at 5.30pm). See: trybooking.com. Writer-director-actor Christopher Samuel Carroll's play deals with the diversionary tactics used by the tobacco and fossil fuel industries. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, February 5 at 2pm and 8pm. theq.net.au.

