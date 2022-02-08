whats-on, food-and-wine,

It's no secret we have all over-indulged this summer. The festive season does that to us and despite social restrictions, we have managed to enjoy more than our fair share of sweet treats and alcohol. Survey findings highlighted a nationwide trend of increased alcohol and unhealthy food consumption during 2021. Disruptions from education to employment has increased binge drinking and eating and many of us are now keen to put this unhealthy lifestyle behind us. February brings the chance to reset our health goals and offer ourselves improved sleep, more money in the bank, bright eyes, improved concentration and energy levels and just generally feel the old vitality creeping back. It's not too late to join the 3000 Australians who have pledged to put their unhealthy habits of 2021, including binge eating and drinking, behind them and pause for a good cause. This is unsurprising considering the post-lockdown spike in binge drinking recorded in an online panel of 500 commissioned by the Youth Support and Advocacy Service at the beginning of 2022. Two-thirds of those taking this year's Febfast challenge have opted for a month without alcohol. And there are plenty of resources and products that will support you on your journey to a fabulous 2022. Multi-award-winning serial entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann founded Lyre's, one of Australia's leading non-alcoholic spirit companies. "The non-alcoholic drinks category has grown 30 per cent since 2021 and is predicted to double that in the next five years," Livings says. "Gin is one of the most popular non-alcoholic spirits and is much lower in calories when you remove the alcohol. Our Italian spritz is one of the most-decorated drinks on the international stage and is leading the way in popularity this summer." Lyre's will be adding two more tantalising spirits to its portfolio this season - London Pink Spirit and two Agave alternatives, Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva. Complex yet playful, Lyre's Pink London Spirit is a non-alcoholic homage to pink gin, with a bouquet redolent of rosehip, raspberries, and red currant. The palate is savoury and seductive, with notes of cherry, rose, and a pleasing juniper gin-like finish. Lyre's will also be donating 10 per cent of all Australian Pink London Spirit sales to the McGrath Foundation, with more to come next cricket season. Lyre's Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva are meticulously crafted homages to tequila classics with a mélange of flavours, evoking notes of citrus, peppers, pine, spices, and oak. An essential ingredient to the margarita, the Lyre's agave range contains natural essences, extracts, and distillates that match the aromas, tastes, and textures you find within their alcoholic counterparts. Naked Life has created a range of 11 canned, non-alcoholic sugar-free cocktails that allow you to enjoy all the delights of an afternoon beverage without the guilt or health impacts of traditional cocktails. The non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink series combines a distinct blend of distilled botanicals with zero sugar or preservatives allowing consumers to experience classic social flavours such as virgin margarita, virgin gin and tonic, yuzu sake and a Pimms-inspired English garden spritzer. The brand is now also an official partner of Feb Fast. Craftzero co-founder Sherif Goubran, said it was clear that perceptions of the non-alcoholic industry were changing for the better. "Consumers are more accepting of drinking non-alcoholic beverages without compromising on quality or experience because they don't have to," he says. "Since launching Craftzero, an online marketplace selling alcohol-free, grown-up drinks in May 2020 we have gone from strength to strength which shows us the non-alcoholic industry is far from a fad. "We aren't necessarily encouraging people to become sober for life but instead form a healthy relationship with alcohol. In fact, the majority of our audience (which is 50/50 male, female) comprise of individuals that drink both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages regularly. "Non-alcoholic beverages are no longer reserved for pregnant women, non-drinkers or those that don't drink for religious reasons."

