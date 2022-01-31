news, latest-news,

A 20-year-old Kambah man who had been disqualified from driving, and then allegedly tried to flee the scene of an incident, has been charged following a two-car crash on Sunday. ACT Policing said the crash occurred in Kambah when the Toyota Corolla driver - who they said refused an alcohol or drug screening test - allegedly failed to give way. Police said they were called to the crash at the intersection of Boddington Crescent and Crozier Circuit about 5.40pm on Sunday. READ MORE: "Witnesses advised the driver of Toyota Corolla allegedly failed to give way and collided with a Subaru Forrester," ACT police said. "The driver of the Corolla then attempted to leave the scene by attempting to drive his damaged vehicle and then later trying to run away. He was detained by witnesses until police arrived. "The driver of the Subaru Forrester required assistance from ACT Fire and Rescue to be extracted from her vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries." ACT Policing said the driver had been disqualified from driving by the ACT Magistrates Court in December 2021. He was taken to the ACT Watch House where he was charged with disqualified driving, assault, assault a frontline community service provider, fail to stop/give assistance following a collision, drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two charges of refusing to undergo a screening test. He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates court on Monday. Anyone who witnessed the collision or its aftermath who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7024809.

