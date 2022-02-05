life-style, books, jo nesbo, the jealousy man, harvill secker, nodic noir, harry hole, norwegian fiction

Jo Nesbo is the most successful Norwegian author of all time. His crime novels and standalone thrillers have been translated into over 50 languages and have sold over 50 million copies worldwide. Nesbo is best known for his flawed alcoholic detective Harry Hole, who will do whatever it takes to solve a case, no matter what the personal cost. The Jealousy Man, however, is his first collection of short stories and there's only one that features a detective. The others focus on relationships and human nature. When asked why, as an author, he was attracted to the short story format, Nesbo says, "It's like writing a pop song. I once heard Elvis Costello talking about something Paul McCartney had said to him. He said, 'You can take away five chords here, you don't need all those five chords', and I think the same with short stories." The title story is more a novella than a short story. Athen's Detective Inspector Nikos Balli is sent to the small island of Kalmynos, when a foreign tourist goes missing. Balli has a particular skill. He is able to detect jealousy in a suspect by listening to their story. He knows because of his own actions while a student in Oxford. Nesbo has revealed that not only did the story start as a novel, but that it has already been optioned for a movie. In two of the stories, Nesbo turns his skill to speculative fiction. "The Shredder" imagines a world decimated by a deadly sexual disease and a scientist searching for the secret of immortality to save his dying wife, while "The Cicadas" explores the idea of time travel between alternate universes to alter the future. In another novella, "Rat Island", the world has descended into chaos after a pandemic. Heavily armed, drug-fuelled gangs roam the streets while the wealthy live in protected enclaves. Cities have become jungles and a select few are leaving for a new life on board an aircraft carrier with "everything necessary for four years on the open sea without needing to visit a harbour". However, in true Nesbo style, the violent mayhem of "Rat Island" has echoes of a Jacobean revenge tragedy. The final story, "Black Knight", imagines another dystopian world, where sixteen giant business cartels have taken control and employ assassins to weaken their opposition. But now the companies are hiring killers to kill their competitors' killers. Nesbo's short stories, are bleak, depressing explorations of the darker side of human nature. But then that's what his multitude of fans expect and enjoy.

