For most of the past 46 years, Neville Tomkins has been waking up early every second Tuesday, rolling up his sleeve and psyching himself up for a few minutes of discomfort. That ritual journey to the blood bank and his decades of generosity has led him to become the first Canberran to donate blood and plasma 500 times - and one of only 100 Australians to do so. Mr Tomkins reached the milestone at the Civic Blood Donor Centre on Monday amid calls for more people to come forward as the Omicron wave leads to high cancelation rates. Just last week, the Red Cross reduced the wait time to donate after recovery from infection from 28 days to seven. "I know that donors are regarded as the heroes, the real heroes, for me, those who are in hospital, who are battling cancer, who are battling serious trauma, and they are so dependent on people like me to give something that they don't have," Mr Tomkins said. It is estimated one in three Australians will need blood or a blood product, such as plasma in their lifetime. Mr Tomkins said he had never expected to reach the milestone, but he had been inspired to continue donating by a young girl who was the same age as his daughter. "I had planned to retire at my 200th donation and at the event that Red Cross put on, my wife and I heard from a recipient of plasma and blood, and she declared that if it weren't for us as donors, she would not be alive," he said. The 63-year-old, who is prominent in the ACT and NSW Scouts, said it was a privilege and an honour to be able to donate blood and that he felt an obligation to help others however he could. He was also joined by his son Matt, who has been donating since he was eligible and was eager to catch up to his father's milestone. "It's quite a nice thing that Dad and I can do together. I've always been very impressed by his level of care for the community and philanthropy and always wanted to follow in his footsteps," Matt said. Mr Tomkins has been donating blood since 1976, when he moved from remote Queensland to Canberra to study at the ANU, where he heard from visiting Red Cross volunteers during orientation week. "The staff become part of the family, part of your extended family and it's such a healthy, positive, welcoming environment that I actually look forward not in pain. I actually look forward to come into seeing our extended family. Lifeblood spokesman Felix Palmer thanked Mr Tomkins, and said Canberra needed more people to become regular donors. "Mr Tomkins is a well-known and much-loved character at the Civic Blood Donor Centre" he said.

