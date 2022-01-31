news, latest-news, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open, Novak Djokovic

You probably thought all the tears were gone. Then, as Ash Barty waited patiently to get her hands on the trophy she'd been eyeing off her entire life, they brought out Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Bloody Evonne! If you weren't already a blubbering mess, you were now. Tears flowed again, whether you watched from home, the pub or at the family function were people huddled around a phone to see the end of a 44-year wait. If ever there was a moment to savour, this was it. Wholesome. Humbling. Pure happiness, joy and pride. It's crazy to think a month ago we were convinced the summer of tennis was as doomed as Novak Djokovic's visa status. But here we are now basking in the glory of a memorable two weeks. Still smiling about Barty and Evonne, excited about what's ahead with Dylan Alcott as the Australian of the Year, shaking our heads about the Special K rock show and yawning after a five-hour men's final marathon. Rafael Nadal's grand slam comeback on Sunday night (and into the early hours of Monday) was the perfect finale to an unpredictable and COVID-19 affected tournament. For many, the end of the Australian Open signals the real start of the year. Kids are back in classrooms and holiday naps have been replaced with afternoon meetings as the yearly grind truly begins. The sport lovers, at least, had an extra spring in their step when they rolled out of bed this week despite Nadal's heroics eating into the precious hours of Sunday-night sleep. His five-set win against Daniil Medvedev was one of the greatest matches in Australian Open history. Two sets down against the man regarded as the heir to the big three and drenched in sweat, Nadal mustered a comeback for the ages against the tournament's villain. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Nadal's record 21st grand slam title was won well after many had given up on him and decided to go to sleep, but the 35-year-old never gave up and surged ahead of Roger Federer and Djokovic in the race to be the GOAT. Some will say Nadal's moment is tainted. Ruined by the absence of Djokovic, who was detained, then released, then detained and eventually deported in a Tennis Australia debacle that threatened to overshadow the entire tournament. Australian Open director Craig Tiley has effectively been in hiding, avoiding the cameras and questions about his decision making in Djokovic's arrival, then swift exit, from Melbourne. Tiley's future and the absence of Djokovic create more questions than answers. Will Tiley survive? Would Nadal have won if Djokovic, the World No. 1, was allowed to play? But Djokovic's playing talent aside, Barty, Alcott, Nadal and the Special Ks don't deserve a shadow hanging over their feats of the past two weeks. There were elements of sport versus entertainment. The pure and majestic Barty versus the wild Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis show. This Australian Open proved there is room for both. You don't have to sign up to one or the other, you can enjoy both without ruining tennis dreams, as Medvedev proclaimed after his loss to Nadal. The vastly different shows gave us something else to focus on in another year that seems destined to be consumed by COVID-19. We needed a break, and that's what we got before we all went back to work. Sure, Kyrgios' antics might not be for everyone, but he is a grand slam champion now. Canberra's first grand slam champion. Barty is the national hero we deserve. Hard-working, unflappable, determined and humble. She's the people's champion, which is why we cried even when we thought the tears had all gone. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/587aa8e3-7e75-4e31-8018-780ede39ab75.jpg/r10_356_3991_2605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg