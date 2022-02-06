news, latest-news,

I didn't want to write another column on COVID. I really didn't. But the virus is the new weather. It's everywhere. It's a recurring thunderstorm warning, an analogy I really hope works. Some don't get the laundry in on time and are left with soaking clothes which will eventually dry out. Others have hail smash through their windows, and trees fall across the driveway. Many become so accustomed to the recurrent warnings, they become white noise. One of my housemates told me, I don't really think about COVID. (How?!!) And yet others *cough* become consumed. I don't count sheep anymore, I count cases. And I never sleep. I have a weird crush on Omicron. I obsess over him and read into his every movement; but I don't want him. I'd prefer he'd never touch me at all. Maybe it's more of a marriage than a crush. My actual day job is as a breaking news reporter, so I get paid to think, talk and write about the virus. I'm in deeper than a COVID swab. And they do say the best way to get over anxiety is through exposure. It hasn't worked though. I've had to implement limits. No talking about it in front of my sister (that's more her boundary than mine). No researching COVID cases in other countries. And no writing about it unnecessarily - absolutely no more Relax columns about coronavirus please! But then I got it. It started off with a sore throat, a mild headache and tiredness. I would carry my doona around the house with me, ready to plop onto the couch or floor for a little micro-nap. I notified everyone I had contact with that I had the virus. I put it up on my private Instagram story, using some kind of jokey meme as a thin cover for sympathy. Kind colleagues, and not-so close friends sent me love heart emojis and offered to bring over groceries. Relatives were a bit less sympathetic, though they did bring me chips. READ MORE OPINION: A collective eye roll in the family group chat, who all rudely insisted I didn't have it. Housemates listened to my twice-daily symptom update but didn't seem to take any social distancing measures. My closest mates seemed more bemused by the diagnosis than concerned. In the first few days, I didn't have any rapid antigen tests, because ... no one did, and the two times I drove to the Mitchell testing site I was turned away because of the long lines. I kept myself in the house anyway, besides walking the dogs each day with a mask on. I felt myself go slightly insane being inside all the time. And I slowly ran out of tinned corn, tuna, pasta and chocolate, the three food groups I'm allowed to eat (self-imposed). I did finally manage to get through to Kambah testing centre, and there was an agonising four-day wait until my result returned. *Ping*. That little sound, and a message from an unknown mobile. COVID-19 virus was Not Detected I guess Omicron didn't want me after all. On reflection, the tiredness could have been caused by an iron deficiency kept at bay only by little red tablets - which I had run out of some weeks previously. And I did just give up coffee, which maybe explained the headache. But the sore throat? There is literally no other virus which can cause that. I even spent $70 on a pack of rapid antigen tests - a brown paper bag passed to me in the dead of night in an abandoned parking lot. I test myself at every niggle, cough, yawn, when I get pins and needles. I keep returning a negative result, but I will keep trying. Because I know he wants me. He wants all of us.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/939c1b86-a225-40aa-a0b5-0bed7368b60f.jpeg/r19_831_7932_5302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg