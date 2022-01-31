news, latest-news, act weather, canberra weather

Blackouts have affected some Canberra residents, following a storm which particularly affected the Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and Belconnen regions. A severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Canberra and Queanbeyan no longer remains, but the Emergency Services ACT was still responding to storm damage callouts on Monday evening. The ESA said they had received 61 callouts for help, and responded to 28 just before 6pm on Monday. Most related to fallen trees, minor flooding in homes and leaking roofs. "Weather conditions are expected to ease into the evening but the ACT may experience extended rainfall over the next several hours," ACT ESA said. IN OTHER NEWS: BOM forecaster Stephen Stefanac said there a low pressure trough over western NSW caused the storm cells. "That's drawing in a humid and unsettled air mass from the tropics. So imagine you've got northeasterly winds, it's dragging that moisture down from tropical regions into New South Wales and the ACT, and it's very unsettled," he said. "Over the past few days now we've seen storms devolve across parts of New South Wales and the ACT, and often they've been producing localised heavy rainfall. "Occasionally they have the potential to produce other things, other phenomena like damaging winds." Mr Stefanac said there could possibly be a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday, but rain was expected to hold off from about Thursday for the rest of the week. "There is a possibility again, particularly [Tuesday] afternoon [and] evening, that we might have to put out another severe thunderstorm warning forecasting storms and showers about the region again," he said. "It looks like from Wednesday on start it will start to settle down for the ACT region. There might be a lingering shower or two on Wednesday, but the potential for heavy rainfall is decreasing by Wednesday. "And then from Thursday onwards looking pretty settled as we head into the weekend for the ACT region." The ACT State Emergency Service advises that people should: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/4839e9cb-58b5-4170-9852-a3ca3166d115.jpg/r10_554_4290_2972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg