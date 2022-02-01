comment, editorial, tennis, Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios, Dylan Alcott, Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev

At 1.11am on Monday, Rafael Nadal ended play at this year's Australian Open with a volley that delivered the tournament yet another claim to history. The shot, which secured the Spaniard a record 21st men's grand slam title, closed a match hard-fought and unpredictable enough to make the tournament memorable. Yet it is the mark of the extraordinary nature of the 2022 Australian Open that Nadal's achievement was only one of the moments that earned it a place in history books. These moments showed the best of tennis, riveted the nation, and altogether revealed the sport is flourishing in Australia. All this is even more extraordinary given it emerged from one of the Australian Open's most controversial starts in memory. This year's tournament seemed destined three weeks ago to be defined by the bizarre events leading up to it: Novak Djokovic in immigration detention, then court, and later deported over his lack of vaccination against COVID-19. Long nicknamed "the Happy Slam", one of Australia's main yearly international sporting events seemed tarnished as the world watched the Djokovic saga unfold with no small measure of confusion, and, in some quarters, disapproval. Far from overshadowing the entire tournament, the absence of the world men's number one turned out to be surprisingly inconspicuous. The fans and players moved on, proving correct Nadal's observation that no one individual is larger than the sport. That should be a relief to anyone who feared the tournament needed Djokovic to be a success. It turns out, the sport is rich enough in talent to draw massive audiences and produce compelling narratives without any one person. That should stand as an enduring lesson for any administrator or broadcaster of tennis ever in doubt about the quality of their product. In the hangover of the Djokovic controversy, obvious in the flat mood that prevailed on day one of play, it was hard to imagine the ecstatic roars that met Nadal's and women's champion Ash Barty's winning shots nearly a fortnight later. Barty's exhilarating run to her Australian Open title - the first for an Australian woman in 44 years - thrilled the nation and the world. As her mentor and past champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley handed her the trophy, the sport honoured its past and reminded Australian fans of its deep roots in their nation. Nadal's surprise title added a compelling chapter to the once-in-a-lifetime race for the men's grand slam record, putting him ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer. Prolific grand slam champion Dylan Alcott elevated the sport, and transcended it, in becoming Australian of the Year while closing his tennis career at the Australian Open. In addition to his many titles, Alcott has made the sport a platform to change the lives of people with disabilities. This year's Australian Open also showed the world where the sport may go next. The "pub rock" tennis played by Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men's doubles tournament was met with mixed reviews from players and some fans, wrong footing both opponents and international audiences with its weaponisation of crowds. It ruffled feathers, but as Kokkinakis commented, that's no bad thing. Tennis can't be complacent, and nor does it need to be a sport only for polite applause and quiet stadiums. Doubles tennis has long been an overlooked affair skipped by the best singles players. When it becomes one of the hottest tickets in town, and draws a peak audience of 3.15 million for the men's final, that should be seen as an opportunity for the sport. Tennis administrators will now have to decide how, and whether, to embrace that opportunity. This Australian Open showed the sport is broad enough to deliver both the traditional contests, and raucous spectacles, that kept the country enthralled for the last two weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36i7SKuzkApKRqnK2hWiW9n/b7f9f89b-e7d9-4b10-815e-20f093da7e75.jpg/r7_43_2777_1608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg