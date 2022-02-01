news, latest-news,

Canberra could be hit by yet another storm on Tuesday, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Stephen Stefanac has warned. Mr Stefanac said a brief but destructive storm late on Monday afternoon was caused by a low pressure trough travelling over western NSW. "That's drawing in a humid and unsettled air mass from the tropics. So imagine you've got northeasterly winds, it's dragging that moisture down from tropical regions into New South Wales and the ACT, and it's very unsettled," he said. "Over the past few days now we've seen storms devolve across parts of New South Wales and the ACT, and often they've been producing localised heavy rainfall. "Occasionally they have the potential to produce other things, other phenomena like damaging winds." While heavy rain could hit the capital on Tuesday, the weather is expected to settle down for the rest of the week. "There is a possibility again, particularly [Tuesday] afternoon [and] evening, that we might have to put out another severe thunderstorm warning forecasting storms and showers about the region again," Mr Stefanac said. "It looks like from Wednesday on start it will start to settle down for the ACT region. There might be a lingering shower or two on Wednesday, but the potential for heavy rainfall is decreasing by Wednesday. "And then from Thursday onwards looking pretty settled as we head into the weekend." READ MORE: A severe thunderstorm moved through the ACT on Monday afternoon, causing several reports of storm damage and fallen trees in western suburbs. The ESA incident map showed of damage in suburbs including Stirling, Waramanga, Rivett, Holder, Belconnen, Cook, Curtin, Aranda and Weston. Flood damage was reported in Waramanga, Kambah and Holder. There was also a report of an impacted power line in Stirling.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/787c4c96-c67d-4ae9-bda4-bea6bada9092.jpg/r12_468_4292_2886_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg