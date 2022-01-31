news, health, HealthShare, CounterPunch, Psychologist Mercedas Taaffe-Cooper, boxing, adolescence mental health, mental health

Adolescence is a challenging time for most of us, but it is also the time when the majority of clinical mental health conditions begin to develop. Around three-quarters of these health concerns have their onset during adolescence. But by giving kids the tools and understanding to help them want to take control, we can help change this number and respond to a need, rather than react to a crisis. Programs, like those offered at CounterPunch Psychology in South Australia, combine psychology with sports and exercise science to teach clients skills and strategies to help them respond to life's challenges and opportunities. "A lot of young clients have come to CounterPunch stressed and angry and they have genuinely felt something must have been wrong with them," CounterPunch owner, Psychologist Mercedas Taaffe-Cooper says. "Boys in particular are very concrete - they want information and they want to know how to fix it. The program provides the knowledge they require, which is important, but crucially it offers a safe place in which to apply it," she says. "It also offers a fun and engaging environment designed for teenagers. Psychology is not even mentioned to begin with - as far as the kid is concerned, they are coming to a boxing induction." So why boxing? It gets them in the door and helps them to open up. The program combines a range of advanced strategies from leaders in positive psychology, exercise science, health and nutrition, and communication. The best of each of these areas are implemented to create a non-threatening space that's good for their bodies and minds. It is an early intervention and prevention program, with the goal of helping these boys before it can develop into a clinical issue. "During the induction session we talk to the young person initially and then teenage mentors do a practical boxing session with them in the gym," Taaffe-Cooper says. Kids are more driven by peer influence than by parents, teachers or other adults. That can make it really tricky for parents as they try to navigate supporting their kids in the best possible way, Taaffe-Cooper says. "Our peer mentors have all graduated the Counterpunch Program, they know the ropes and they can speak to the kids on their level. "They shadow the new groups and assist with the practical boxing elements and participate in ongoing training program to progress their mentoring skills. Many of them are also part of our ongoing boxing club - they're the kind of young men these boys look up to. "It's a powerful way to introduce positive messages to adolescent boys who deeply feel they need approval from their peers - especially when it comes to feeling that it's okay to be vulnerable," Taaffe-Cooper says. A flexible structure uses a three-phase learning process that creates a toolbox for resilience and problem solving to motivate participants to move towards their values, rather than away from their fears. "I developed the program and feel so passionately about it for one key reason: I want teenagers to have the information that I wished, looking back, I knew as a teenager," Taaffe-Cooper says. "I know that would have saved me a lot of grief, and now I want them to benefit from that experience because basically it is just giving them the information they need."

