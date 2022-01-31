news, latest-news,

A gas leak believed to be caused by lightning striking a gum tree during storms on Monday afternoon is being assessed by ACT Fire and Rescue. Residents in the affected area are being asked to remain inside. "There is no immediate threat to the community, but Skardon Street will remain closed for some time while firefighters and contractors work to undertake repairs," ACT ESA said. MORE NEWS: The ESA said they have received 61 callouts for help following Monday's storm, mostly related to fallen trees, minor flooding in homes and leaking roofs.

