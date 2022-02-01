news, federal-politics, political donations, anthony pratt, liberal party, pratt holdings

The Coalition has entered the federal election year with larger campaign coffers than Labor, thanks in part to a million-dollar donation from a billionaire businessman, new figures have revealed. The Australian Electoral Commission's annual release of political donations data show the Liberals and Nationals together reported more than $83 million in receipts in 2020-21, compared to Labor's $66 million. The figures represent the total sum of receipts from the party's state, territory and national branches, and include donations as well as other sources of funding - such as from the electoral commission. The data, published on Tuesday morning, revealed billionaire businessman Anthony Pratt pumped another $1.28 million into Liberal Party coffers, topping the list of political donors in the lead-up to this year's federal election. The Visy owner made a series of contributions via Pratt Holdings to various branches of the Liberal Party, including a $750,000 donation to the national branch in October 2020. He also made a $10,000 donation to Labor's NSW branch. Mr Pratt has been a prolific political donor for years, but hasn't always so heavily favoured the Coalition. He hedged his bets ahead of the 2019 election, donating $1.6 million to Labor and $1.4 million to the Liberal Party. IN OTHER NEWS: These figures don't paint a complete picture of who is funding political parties, as donations valued below the $14,300 threshold didn't have to be disclosed. But they do provide some insight into who parties are receiving support from in the crucial months before the federal election year. Disclosures also show hefty donations by large gaming and betting groups to both major political parties. Crown Resorts flung a total of $46,228 at both major parties, while its rival Star Entertainment handed out $120,088, with the majority going to the state and federal Labor parties. Sportsbet ramped up its political donations by more than five times compared to the prior year. The betting company donated $88,000 to the Liberals and $55,000 to Labor. Tabcorp donated $186,940 in total to the two major parties. The banking and financial sector also donated heavily to the political parties, with the nation's four largest banks collectively donating $623,726. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

