The ACT has recorded 522 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday as daily numbers continue to drop. There are 64 people in hospital with COVID-19 and one in intensive care who is also under ventilation. This is the 13th consecutive day that case numbers have been under 1000. The cases were diagnosed from 326 PCR tests and 196 rapid tests bringing the active total to 3750. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 49 per cent of people have received their booster with 69.4 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive cases in ACT schools will not be publicly announced. This comes as more than 50,000 students returned to public schools across Canberra on Monday. Education Minister Yvette Berry said COVID-19 cases in schools would be dealt with much like hand, foot and mouth disease and other infections. "The test, trace, isolate quarantine process is that people who have been directly in contact will be informed and then they'll be able to take that advice from health," the minister said. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: NSW has recorded 12,818 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths as the state restarts elective surgeries. The total number of cases included 7913 from positive RATs, and 4905 from PCR results. There are 2749 people are in hospital with the virus, with 183 requiring intensive care and 70 on ventilation. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double-vaccinated, while 44.7 per cent have had their third dose. Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated with 39 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 34 deaths and 11,311 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 4251 from PCR tests and 7060 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 72,710. Hospital patients with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 851 with 106 people in intensive care, and 30 on a ventilator. READ MORE:

