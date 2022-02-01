news, latest-news, COVID-19, Australia Day, honours, Scott Morrison, David Hurley

Australia's COVID-19 honour roll has grown in the year since it was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a way to go beyond the existing quotas on honours while reflecting the once-in-a-century struggle that Australia has faced. Now numbering 165 individuals following the new honours announced on Australia Day, each are recognised for tireless and extraordinary service in the pandemic response. "The pandemic has challenged our nation in a way we have not seen since World War II, yet we have seen the best of Australia as we have come together, helping one another to keep us safe," the Prime Minister said by way of explanation. Like all honours, recipients skew towards leadership and co-ordination roles. There are also many infectious disease experts among them, advising governments and leading responses. Other are recognised for their economic analysis in supporting the recovery, or for designing systems to deal with the scale of new touch points with the community. The esteem these and future individuals added to the honour roll hold contrasts with the rejection of every single political leader in this country by some large sections of the Australian community. While some leaders have had as much stringent local support as criticism from elsewhere - particularly premiers like Glady Berejiklian, Dan Andrews and Mark McGowan - Mr Morrison holds the distinction of having the lowest approval rating in the country right now for a government leader. There will be questions about the validity of the praise for those in one set of roles and the condemnation of those in another type of role, when they are so intrinsically linked. There will inevitably be a royal commission, enacted probably by the same Governor-General who bestowed the honours on the individuals who have carried out the government's response. That inquiry will come after an election that will almost certainly be treated by the public as a referendum on the Commonwealth's management of the pandemic. "As a nation, we should give thanks to these people," General David Hurley said of the honour roll. "Most would never dream of asking for it - they've done their job and got on with it. That is, I've found, the Australian way. Yet they do deserve thanks, recognition and to be celebrated." There have been several recent royal commission inquiries that appeared to some to be little more than a politically motivated exercise. Some lacked the political willpower to enact reform in their wake, and some served as a cautionary tale to future generations. Which path this inquiry will take is not yet written. It sounds unseemly to prepare for an inquiry, because the pandemic is not even close to being over. The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is reaching triple-digits every day and loved ones are still mourning. But the public sector must prepare. Community trust depends on it having faced the consequences of its advice, its design decisions, its prioritisation of groups of Australians when resources were finite. Some political candidates over the next four months will vigorously contest and outright reject what the public sector knows to be true. Proactively combating misinformation is an extremely rare authorisation outside of ministerial offices in this country, and an even less frequent skillset. The Australian Electoral Commission is attempting exactly this during the election campaign, and it won't be universally appreciated. This week there are anti-vaxxer and extremist groups protesting in Canberra, and threatening to stay and continue through the entire next sitting period. Their playbook convinces people that lies are truth; that COVID is not real; that the vaccine is a conspiracy - but they use breadcrumbs to lure people in with less outlandish lies. The early work in the pandemic by experts and front-line workers is rightly held in high esteem by most Australians. Their work isn't over - not just because the virus is still ravaging our vulnerable people, but because the next great problem is already here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gbZxCg3zJpb4r79EPiJSKy/f32c7833-ced4-4b7d-9a38-0089189fafa1.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg