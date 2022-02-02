Tennis is our birthright, and Barty reminds us of this fact

comment, letters to the editor

Re "Tennis poor form" (Letters, February 1). Tennis is widely played in Australia through the range of ages, health, standard, interest. Socially serious. Seriously social. Recent success of our great Ash Barty has boosted interest enormously. Young players are training seriously at our local club. They have humoured we oldies by sending down a couple of serves to us. Whoah! Tennis is our birthright. My parents' generation left school and tennis in the 1940s, signed up, beat the Germans, Italians and Japanese (with the help of Allies). Got back, a bit of nation building, and resumed playing tennis. We are now playing with our kids, and, joy of joys, our grandkids. Had we lost WWII, we Aussie kids (big and little) would not be playing tennis. Now we play against former enemy nationalities. And support Naomi Osaka. Please, Mr Holmes, continue to play and enjoy the game. It's our duty to the great WWII generation. Now, off to retired oldies tennis (followed by health damaging morning tea). Creating work for doctors, podiatrists, physiotherapists, etc. Still doing our bit for Oz. Day after day the Australian population is confronted with the hospitalisation and death figures from the latest surge in the pandemic. And it is impossible to get past the fact that it is the seriously elderly and frail, especially the ones in nursing homes, who make up the vast majority of the death statistics. While it's not unexpected for elderly and frail people to die, they don't normally have to die surrounded by strangers in PPE and no loved ones there to hold their hands. Anyone who has had a relative in a care facility will be looking at this situation with horror and with anger. Maybe it's time for Messrs Morrison, Hunt and Colbeck to consider that they will be old sooner than they think, and ask themselves whether they would like to see the aged care system stay as underfunded, unsupported and under-regulated as it is now for when they or their loved ones have to join its ranks. Our Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, is reported to have made many public comments concerning climate change. I don't think that I am being at all unfair to say that his comments in relation to climate change have, to date, tended to be evasive and noncommittal. Scientists around the world are telling us, in crystal clear terms, that unless climate change is dealt with as a matter of extreme urgency, the result may well be that planet earth will not be able to support life at some point not too far in the future. We are now in an election year. Our Deputy Prime Minister has, in my opinion, a definite obligation to all voters to make it clear where he stands in relation to taking action on climate change. A brief news item in last Saturday's paper, "Industries corrupting democracy" (CT, January 29, p.36), concerned a recent Human Rights Law Centre report on the distorting influence of "powerful industries" on Australian democracy. The report found that the extent of that influence, now regarded as "business as usual" in Australia, would be considered corrupt and illegal in many other democratic countries. This politically significant and highly topical report deserves far more prominence and attention than it is likely to have received buried in the business section on page 36 of a weekend edition. It provides further evidence of the urgent need for a strong federal anti-corruption commission as well as for much more stringent limits on political donations and the mandated publication of politicians' diaries. Re. the proposal for a Jewish Holocaust museum in Canberra, I disagree. Certainly, knowledge of the horrific event should be retained, but so should knowledge of similar events as recommended by John Landos (Letters, January 29). Such incidents include the murders of tens of millions of Asians by the Japanese in the 1930s and 1940s; the genocide, by Europeans, of indigenous peoples in all continents (including Australia); and the control and effective slavery, by Europeans, of most non-Europeans until World War II. The important lesson to be learnt is that throughout history societies which are militarily stronger, usually because of better technology or better organisation, tend to regard themselves as civilised and cultured, and the members of other societies as subhuman and therefore having no rights. Very importantly, no race or society seems to be free from the temptation to commit such atrocities. Australia was not central to the Holocaust. Therefore, the creation in Australia of museums of that particular atrocity (particularly public-funded museums) would be racist in that it would wrongly suggest that Germans are beasts and Jews especially vulnerable; this would detract from the universality of the problem. If museums about bestiality are to be created in Australia, they should portray the wider problem. Ian Morison ("Albo for PM? Really?", Letters, February 1) criticises Labor for not proposing ideas for the future of Australia. In contrast I am sceptical about politicians' promises, and think that a better guide to what politicians will do is what they have recently done (or not done). On that basis the Coalition, if re-elected, is likely to continue: with an indifferent (at best) attitude towards women; having difficulty telling the truth, pork-barrelling, and opposing an effective ICAC; being big on promises but short on implementation; and favouring the well-off and big corporations over the well-being of the whole community. This will probably only get worse if the Coalition is re-elected, which would give them all but six of roughly 30 years in government. Enough to make any party think they were "born to rule". Kym MacMillan (Letters, February 1) conveniently forgets January 26, 1788, had nothing to do with democracy. It was a day of colonial invasion and subsequent dispossession of the Aboriginal inhabitants. It might be too much to ask Kym to walk in the shoes of the Aboriginal people to understand and appreciate where they are coming from in their denunciation of January 26 as Australia Day. But that's what he needs to do. Kym MacMillan may not have fully understood my recent letter concerning moving the date for Australia Day. In claiming my argument to be "illogical" he appears disappointed that the current date of January 26 is not accorded its proper degree of historical importance and popular support. While I, and many others, would question Kym's central argument that that "history" is on his side here when Australia had already been colonised for some 65,000 years before Arthur Phillip arrived, my reasoning to move the date is not so much concerned with the merits of any particular view. Simply, January 26 divisions are now so deep and so widespread that keeping this date as Australia's national day, when it will never be commemorated by all Australians, is simply no longer realistic. Throwing money at universities now is only adding insult to injury ("Billions plug research 'valley of death'", February 1). While New York University's Sydney campus was awarded $16.5 million in JobKeeper, Australia's 37 public universities did not meet the narrow criteria and there were an estimated 17,000 job losses in the sector. Like the recently announced reef funding, the new university funding package is designed to sound good leading up to an election but in reality, appears to stretch over 10 years. The PM should remember Abraham Lincoln's famous saying: "You can fool part of the people some of the time, you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time", especially when they are in the tertiary sector. Re. Tuesday's article, "Weapon capable of striking Guam: N Korea". One puzzling feature of the North Korean nuclear weaponry, never mentioned, is the guidance system needed to direct their ballistic missiles. I have heard that the necessary guidance system that nations have put in place, requiring at least 24 satellites, can be denied to hostile users. North Korea has the weapon and the missile, but for guidance would need permission from a nation owning a satellite guidance system, in North Korea's case, presumably its ally China's BeiDou satellites. Such permission is unlikely to be given, as that would involve and implicate China in the North Korea strike. As I was driving around Parliament House on Monday observing the Covid super-spreaders on the lawns I said to myself 'Why don't they just turn on the lawn sprinklers?' I could have sworn I heard a majestical deep voice say "Good idea, oh Dallas", and the heavens opened with that ripper of a thunderstorm. In the wake of the dreadful Newspoll results for Scott Morrison, I would encourage treasurer Josh Frydenberg to challenge him for the top job sooner rather than later. Dear Barnaby Joyce, my wife and I are very happy to advise we now have 579 rapid antigen tests hoarded. Thanks to the availability supplied by your government! I think the $800 one-off payment to age care workers is insulting. Parliamentarians receive $291 per day living away from home allowance, so it doesn't even equate to three days of that. Age care workers need a decent pay rise that reflects the work they do, particularly over the last two years. So Australia has withdrawn dependants from its embassy in Kiev, which anyway would almost fit into a telephone box. There is a pretence that we fear an invasion by Russian troops. I am reminded of our withdrawal of the embassy in Afghanistan months earlier than other countries, leaving thousands of Afghans to whom we owed protection in the lurch. Ian Pilsner can always be relied upon to find blame elsewhere for the Coalition's shortcomings (Letters, February 1). This time he's even more boringly predictable by "shooting the messenger". He's not even right though in claiming the media only "criticises anything Morrison does". What is being reported, accurately, is that Morrison actually does nothing. The Morrison government is on the nose as a result of its poor management of the pandemic. Its inability to learn from mistakes is again on display with its failure to support to struggling businesses or provide free RAT tests for all on the grounds of financial responsibility. Yet it will provide tax cuts to those who don't need them, a point reinforced by the increase in household savings to near record levels. This Prime Minister: not big enough for his boots. How right it is for Australia Post to congratulate Dylan Alcott on his Australian of the Year award. Now can Australia Post also extend its congratulations to its long suffering and tolerant customers as we try and understand the vagaries and frankly sub-standard postal "service". Not only is our domestic mail delivery hopelessly slow and unpredictable, our international service is similarly appalling.

